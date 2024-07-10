Argentina vs. Canada live updates: Highlights, lineups, how to watch as Messi and Co. eye Copa América final

Argentina vs. Canada live updates: Highlights, lineups, how to watch as Messi and Co. eye Copa América final

by

Out of the 4 groups left within the 2024 Copa América, just one from North America remains to be standing. Sadly for American soccer followers, it is not the U.S. males’s nationwide workforce.

The Copa América semifinals start Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, FS1/Univision) with mighty Argentina taking over Canada at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Canada, enjoying in its first Copa América, turned simply the fourth CONCACAF workforce to achieve the match’s semifinals after beating Venezuela 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday. Argentina additionally superior off a penalty shootout win — 4-2 over Ecuador — regardless of its largest star battling an damage.

Lionel Messi, after lacking a while earlier within the match resulting from a nagging leg damage, will likely be within the beginning lineup for La Albiceleste, who’re closely favored to safe a berth in Sunday’s last. An Argentina victory is -330 at BetMGM with a Canada win at +850.

The 2 squads met earlier within the group stage with Argentina profitable 2-0 due to objectives from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martinez. And after going scoreless in opposition to Argentina of their Copa opener, Canada coach Jesse Marsch instructed reporters at Monday’s information convention that “Argentina should be one of the best match we have ever performed and it nonetheless may not be sufficient.”

Comply with the match with our stay tracker beneath:

Stay21 updates

  • HALFTIME: Argentina 1-0 Canada

    22′ Julián Álvarez scores after a candy help from Rodrigo De Paul.

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:44 PM PDT

    44′ Messi’s shot goes broad

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:42 PM PDT

    40′ Down goes Messi, however no foul is known as

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:37 PM PDT

    34′ Di Maria misses the goal

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:33 PM PDT

    32′ Jonathan David goes within the e book

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:31 PM PDT
  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:27 PM PDT

    Argentina strikes out of nowhere

    From a relative standstill, Argentina simply picked aside Canada with two easy passes.

    The primary, from a Canadian perspective, was innocent: Cristian Romero discovered Rodrigo De Paul within the defensive midfield place.

    The second, from De Paul to Julián Álvarez, should not have been all that dangerous, however Moise Bombito and Alistair Johnston let Álvarez discover approach an excessive amount of area between them, after which Bombito hesitated on Álvarez’s first contact, which was wonderful.

    1-0. Argentine followers bouncing and singing. Great distance again for Canada now.

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:23 PM PDT

    22′ GOAL ARGENTINA!

    Julián Álvarez finds the web to provide Argentina the early 1-0 lead.

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:20 PM PDT

    Spectacular Canada begin

    20 minutes in, there have not been many — or actually any — clear-cut probabilities. And the reason being twofold:

    1. Canada, structurally, is about up actually soundly

    2. Canada hasn’t fairly related on the counter. However openings and alternatives are there for the underdogs. All it takes is one connection…

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:19 PM PDT

    17′ Alvarez almost caught Crepeau off his line

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:12 PM PDT

    11′ Messi’s first shot goes broad!

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:09 PM PDT

    7′ Early likelihood for Canada!

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:05 PM PDT
  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 5:02 PM PDT

    The ball is rolling at MetLife Stadium

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 4:59 PM PDT
  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 4:55 PM PDT
  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 4:43 PM PDT
  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 4:31 PM PDT

    MetLife Stadium is READY

    Argentina fans hold a banner with images of Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (R) and late Argentine football player Diego Maradona during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament semi-final football match between Argentina and Canada at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 9, 2024. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)Argentina fans hold a banner with images of Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (R) and late Argentine football player Diego Maradona during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament semi-final football match between Argentina and Canada at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 9, 2024. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

    (Picture by EDUARDO MUNOZ/AFP by way of Getty Photos)

  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 4:21 PM PDT
  • Tue, July 9, 2024 at 4:07 PM PDT

    The beginning 11 for Argentina

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment