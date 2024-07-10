Argentina vs. Canada live updates: Highlights, lineups, how to watch as Messi and Co. eye Copa América final

Out of the 4 groups left within the 2024 Copa América, just one from North America remains to be standing. Sadly for American soccer followers, it is not the U.S. males’s nationwide workforce.

The Copa América semifinals start Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, FS1/Univision) with mighty Argentina taking over Canada at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Canada, enjoying in its first Copa América, turned simply the fourth CONCACAF workforce to achieve the match’s semifinals after beating Venezuela 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday. Argentina additionally superior off a penalty shootout win — 4-2 over Ecuador — regardless of its largest star battling an damage.

Lionel Messi, after lacking a while earlier within the match resulting from a nagging leg damage, will likely be within the beginning lineup for La Albiceleste, who’re closely favored to safe a berth in Sunday’s last. An Argentina victory is -330 at BetMGM with a Canada win at +850.

The 2 squads met earlier within the group stage with Argentina profitable 2-0 due to objectives from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martinez. And after going scoreless in opposition to Argentina of their Copa opener, Canada coach Jesse Marsch instructed reporters at Monday’s information convention that “Argentina should be one of the best match we have ever performed and it nonetheless may not be sufficient.”

Comply with the match with our stay tracker beneath: