Argentina vs Canada live updates: Copa America 2024 team news, Lionel Messi latest and lineups

When Stephen Eustaquio walks onto the MetLife Stadium pitch to play arguably a very powerful sport of his nationwide workforce profession, he’ll take a number of moments to himself.

The Canada vice-captain shall be excited about the individuals who had been all the time closest to him and who would have pined to look at him play in opposition to World Cup champions Argentina within the Copa America semifinal.

He’ll be excited about methods to play with objective.

“If you happen to requested me at 20 years previous if, in each coaching session and each sport, I used to be excited about it being the final sport of my life?” Eustaquio informed The Athletic in an interview. “No, I used to be a child, I used to be naïve. However now, I’ve to take into accounts: ‘OK, what am I right here for?’”

During the last yr, Eustaquio’s life has modified in a approach nobody ought to have the misfortune of experiencing. But when he performs for Canada, he now realizes how a lot his life has come full circle, and the way enjoying for his nation has given him a chance.

Not only for him, after all. However as a substitute, to honor the reminiscence of his mother and father who died just lately, and in tragic circumstances.