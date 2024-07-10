Argentina vs. Canada Copa America recap: Messi goal, score, highlights

Lionel Messi was in the suitable place on the proper time, needing a mild contact of his legendary left boot to seek out the again of the web.

It was Messi’s first objective throughout this summer time’s Copa America match.

Now, Messi and Argentina have an opportunity to win the entire thing once more.

Messi scored a unusual objective early within the second half, Julián Álvarez scored within the first half and Argentina defeated Canada, 2-0, on Tuesday evening throughout their Copa America semifinal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“It is loopy what this group did, what the Argentine nationwide group has been doing,” Messi mentioned after the sport. “After this, way more significance can be given to all of the finals that I and the entire previous group needed to play in.”

When is the Copa America ultimate?

Argentina will play within the Copa America ultimate on Sunday in Miami – awaiting Colombia and Uruguay to play Wednesday’s semifinal – for an opportunity to additional cement its soccer dynasty.

Argentina, the defending World Cup champion, will pursue its second straight Copa America title. It may very well be the fourth main worldwide championship in a three-year span — together with the 2022 Finalissima win over 2021 Euro champion Italy.

Messi scores his first objective throughout this Copa America

Messi, Argentina’s star, orchestrated one other rating, discovering his approach within the objective space to barely contact a shot from Enzo Fernández within the 51st minute to provide Argentina a 2-0 lead. It was the cushion they wanted to cruise within the second half towards Canada.

Messi was scoreless by means of Argentina’s 5 Copa America matches, and lacking one on June 29 to nurse a proper groin/adductor harm he has since returned from within the final two matches.

Messi was persistent with three photographs within the first half towards the web, rising an increasing number of pissed off to interrupt by means of and ship a shining second through the match.

Messi lastly delivered, however his objective lacked the theatrics that depart lasting impressions like many others in his profession have.

Messi didn’t unleash a depraved boot from distance. He was barely 3 toes in entrance of the web. And the referees wanted to assessment the rating earlier than ruling in Argentina’s favor as he and his teammates celebrated.

Nonetheless, it was an early assault within the second half to demoralize Canada, taking part in in its first Copa America match and reaching the semifinal – outlasting the likes of Brazil, Venezuela, United States and others.

Argentina, nonetheless, was a Copa America favourite from the beginning. It beat Canada within the opener, together with Chile and Peru within the group stage. Argentina additionally rebounded from Messi’s miss in a penalty shootout to beat Ecuador within the quarterfinal. After which defeated Canada once more decisively.

“This can be very robust to achieve one other ultimate,” Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni mentioned. “We’re carrying an ideal stage of reward with nice success. We all know how arduous it’s to get right here.”

Copa America highlights: Argentina vs. Canada semifinals

Messi strikes to second on all-time worldwide targets checklist

Messi scored his 109th objective in worldwide play, taking second place from Iran’s Ali Daei (108), whereas rival Cristiano Ronaldo leads all gamers with 130 targets, regardless of going scoreless throughout his Euro 2024 run with Portugal.

Álvarez scored within the twenty third minute, taking a go from Rodrigo De Paul to get behind a Canadian defender, and sending Argentina’s early 1-0 lead into the again of the web.

Veteran Ángel Di María, 36, got here off within the 78th minute to a curtain name from followers. The Copa America ultimate can be his ultimate match in Argentina’s well-known white and sky blue.

Messi took successful from a Canada participant within the 88th minute, falling to the pitch. However he was in a position to end the match.

And Canada’s second shot on objective of the evening got here through the 89th minute the place Argentine goalie Dibu Martinez tipped Tani Oluwaseyi’s shot off his foot and caught it whereas laying on his again.

Just one match stays for Argentina to ascend to a different peak as one of many biggest groups within the sport’s historical past with one other Copa America title.

Messi celebrates Copa America win on Instagram

Tani Oluwaseyi misses late shot for Canada: Argentina 2, Canada 0

Canada’s second shot on objective of the evening got here through the 89th minute the place Argentine goalie Dibu Martinez tipped Tani Oluwaseyi’s shot off his foot and caught it whereas laying on his again.

Ángel Di María will get applause from followers as substitute: Argentina 2, Canada 0

Ángel Di María, 36, got here off within the 78th minute to a curtain name from followers. The Copa America ultimate can be his ultimate match in Argentina’s well-known white and sky blue.

Lionel Messi scores first Copa America objective: Argentina 2, Canada 0

Messi has lastly damaged by means of together with his first objective throughout this Copa America, a swing of his left foot proper contained in the objective space on a crowded sequence within the 51st minute to begin the second half.

Credit score Enzo Fernández for the help as Messi tapped it in previous the Canadian goalie.

Messi misses shot over the web: Argentina 1, Canada 0

Messi, once more, pissed off together with his newest shot, a bit rushed and crusing over the web simply earlier than halftime.

Messi misses proper boot earlier than halftime: Argentina 1, Canada 0

Messi, scoreless throughout Copa America, seems stressed until he finds the again of the web. Messi squared up for a shot from his proper boot on this sequence, however missed exterior the web.

Messi foul or no foul? Argentina 1, Canada 0

Messi was left on his bottom, questioning why a referee didn’t make a foul name in his favor throughout this sequence. It might have led to a Messi free kick.

Nicolás Tagliafico’s shot from Messi is blocked: Argentina 1, Canada 0

Messi delivered a go to Nicolás Tagliafico, however his shot was blocked by a defender.

Angel Di Maria takes a lofty shot towards the web: Argentina 1, Canada 0

Argentina remembers Canada goalie Maxime Crépeau veering off his line within the final match, and have tried a second time to catch him off-guard. Angel Di Maria took this shot, however missed.

Argentina followers have a good time Julián Álvarez’s objective: Argentina 1, Canada 0

Julián Álvarez objective: Argentina 1, Canada 0

Julián Álvarez took a go from Rodrigo De Paul, received behind a Canadian defender, and set himself once more for a shot into the again of the web.

Argentina takes the early lead within the 23rd minute.

Messi takes a shot, however misses proper: Argentina 0, Canada 0

Lionel Messi takes his first shot of the sport within the 12th minute, however is good of the close to publish.

Messi stays scoreless throughout Copa America, however good to see him with the proactive try.

Jacob Shaffelburg makes an attempt an early shot: Argentina 0, Canada 0

Canada’s Jacob Shaffelburg took his likelihood with an early shot on objective, however he was extensive proper.

Messi’s first contact is to Angel Di Maria: Argentina 0, Canada 0

After the match start in Argentina’s backfield, Messi’s first contact was a dribble up the suitable facet and a go to Angel Di Maria, who tried a cross again to Messi. However the go was intercepted by Canada defender Derek Cornelius within the second minute.

Is Messi taking part in tonight vs. Canada?

Sure, Messi will play in his second straight recreation after coming back from a proper groin/adductor harm. He’s within the beginning lineup tonight.

What time is Argentina vs. Canada Copa América match?

Argentina and Canada will play at 8 p.m. ET (9 p.m. in Argentina) on Tuesday evening.

How you can watch Argentina vs. Canada Copa América dwell stream?

The sport can be broadcast by FS1 in English, and Univision/TUDN in Spanish.

HOW TO WATCH:Watch each Copa America recreation with a subscription to fuboTV

Dibu Martinez has Argentina colours in his coiffure

Argentina goalie Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez has a brand new coiffure for tonight’s match. Thought-about the very best goalkeeper on the planet, Martinez is showy and has no drawback psyching out his opponents, particularly in penalty shootouts.

Drake makes $300k wager on Canada for Argentina recreation: ‘This might get Messi’

Canadian rapper Drake made waves together with his $300,000 wager for Canada to beat Argentina. The wager would win $2.88 million, in response to the betting slip Drake posted on his Instagram story earlier than the sport.

Messi holding Lamine Yamal as a child

It’s surreal to think about how former Barcelona star Lionel Messi posed with 16-year-old Spain phenom Lamine Yamal for these photographs when Yamal was only a child. The photographs continued to make the rounds on social media Tuesday as Yamal scored to assist Spain beat France 2-1 to achieve the Euro finals.

Argentina vs. Canada Copa América predictions

Argentina 2, Canada 0: Argentina’s skill to manage possession will create possibilities for the world champions, and restrict Canada’s alternatives on the web. Messi delivers with a objective and an help, maybe to Angel Di Maria in a victory. — Safid Deen, Lionel Messi reporter.

Argentina vs. Canada Copa América betting odds

Argentina is a -300 favourite to win, whereas a draw as +400 odds, and Canada has +900 odds for the upset, in response to BETMGM. Consider, these odds are for the 90-minute match, and never any penalty shootout.

When will Messi retire? Right here’s what he mentioned about retirement

Messi, 37, has left the door open about taking part in within the 2026 World Cup. Right here’s what he’s mentioned earlier this yr about when he might probably retire.

What did Argentina’s coach say about Lionel Messi’s harm?

“Leo is properly. He completed the final recreation properly, and he’ll be a part of the sport [Tuesday],” Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni mentioned Monday throughout a press convention.

When will Messi rating his subsequent objective?

Messi has but to attain a objective throughout Copa América , and missed a match (June 29 in Miami) as a result of harm. He has performed in two group matches, and within the quarterfinal win over Ecuador final Thursday.

Though Messi has been the catalyst to a few of Argentina’s six targets, he has barely underwhelmed through the match hosted in his new house nation for the final yr since becoming a member of Inter Miami in Main League Soccer.

When was the final time Messi scored a objective?

Messi’s final objective got here greater than a month in the past on June 1, throughout a 3-3 draw with Inter Miami towards St. Louis Metropolis through the MLS season.

Messi misses penalty shot in Copa América

Messi was angered and dissatisfied after he missed a penalty shot throughout a game-deciding shootout within the Copa América quarterfinals, however Argentina prevailed 1-1 (4-2 in penalties).

“Plenty of anger, lots of anger,” Messi mentioned of his penalty miss. “I simply needed to the touch it and it went excessive.”

Who’s taking part in within the different Copa América semifinal?

Colombia and Uruguay will play within the different Copa América semifinal Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte.

When is the Copa América ultimate?

The semifinal winners will play within the Copa América 2024 ultimate Sunday at Arduous Rock Stadium in Miami, whereas the losers play within the Copa América third-place recreation on Saturday in Charlotte.