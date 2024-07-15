Argentina Thrills Fans, Wins Copa America vs. Colombia Despite Lionel Messi Injury | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

JUAN MABROMATA/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

Argentina is as soon as once more a Copa América champion after beating Colombia 1-0 on Monday.

The win offers Argentina its sixteenth Copa América closing victory, breaking a tie with Uruguay for essentially the most all-time Copa América titles.

The primary 90 minutes plus 4 minutes of stoppage time wasn’t sufficient to settle an thrilling Copa América closing as the 2 groups went into further time scoreless. The following half-hour noticed two exhausted groups battle for the lead, and Argentina lastly took it within the 111th minute after a purpose from Lautaro Martínez, who notched his fifth of the match.

Martínez’s goal proved to be decisive as Colombia couldn’t respond in the final minutes.

It was a bittersweet victory for Argentina, as it had to play most of the match without Lionel Messi, who has been its hero for the last two decades. Messi suffered an injury within the sixty fourth minute and needed to watch the rest of the sport from the sideline.

However even with out the star, Argentina had simply sufficient to win what could possibly be Messi’s closing Copa América sport.

After the win, followers praised Martínez and Argentina for combating by the exhaustion to win a second consecutive Copa América closing.

Argentina’s efficiency within the closing wasn’t its prettiest of the match by any means, but it surely delivered when it mattered most and it now has one other title to indicate for it.