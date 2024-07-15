Argentina Thrills Fans, Wins Copa America vs. Colombia Despite Lionel Messi Injury | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

JUAN MABROMATA/AFP by way of Getty Photographs
Argentina is as soon as once more a Copa América champion after beating Colombia 1-0 on Monday.
The win offers Argentina its sixteenth Copa América closing victory, breaking a tie with Uruguay for essentially the most all-time Copa América titles.
The primary 90 minutes plus 4 minutes of stoppage time wasn’t sufficient to settle an thrilling Copa América closing as the 2 groups went into further time scoreless. The following half-hour noticed two exhausted groups battle for the lead, and Argentina lastly took it within the 111th minute after a purpose from Lautaro Martínez, who notched his fifth of the match.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN THE 112TH MINUTE 🇦🇷😱
Lautaro Martínez does it once more 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i2p4e5Li8U
B/R Football @brfootball
LAUTARO IN THE 112TH MINUTE OF THE COPA AMÉRICA FINAL
It’s his 𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡 goal of the tournament 😤 pic.twitter.com/EGrs2h2oL9
Martínez’s goal proved to be decisive as Colombia couldn’t respond in the final minutes.
It was a bittersweet victory for Argentina, as it had to play most of the match without Lionel Messi, who has been its hero for the last two decades. Messi suffered an injury within the sixty fourth minute and needed to watch the rest of the sport from the sideline.
However even with out the star, Argentina had simply sufficient to win what could possibly be Messi’s closing Copa América sport.
After the win, followers praised Martínez and Argentina for combating by the exhaustion to win a second consecutive Copa América closing.
Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra
THIS IS WHY YOU START YOUR BEST STRIKER.
THIS IS WHY YOU START THE TOURNAMENT TOP GOALSCORER.
LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ. CLUTCH. ⚽️🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/x1rV7oI6q6
𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad
1-0 Argentina.
LAUTARO MARTINEZ HAS DONE IT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THE TOPSCORER OF THE TOURNAMENT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rxQdxBWFN1
JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 @TheMasterBucks
Lautaro Martinez just scored the biggest goal of his life. An extra time goal to maybe win the Copa America.
And the first thing he did was run to hug Messi.pic.twitter.com/kXhqH63vp7
𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad
FT: Argentina 1-0 Colombia.
ARGENTINA ARE COPA AMÉRICA CHAMPIONS FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A ROW! 🇦🇷🌟 pic.twitter.com/88sbIXnmLN
𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad
📸 – LIONEL MESSI IS BACK WITH A SMILE ON HIS FACE!
HIS CAREER WITH ARGENTINA CONTINOUS TO GLOW AND GLOW! pic.twitter.com/HF5Vb14E2W
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
🏆🇦🇷 ARGENTINA ARE COPA AMÉRICA CHAMPIONS!
Argentina have beaten Colombia 1-0 thanks to Lautaro Martínez’s goal.
🏆 Copa America 2021
🏆 Finalissima 2022
🏆 World Cup 2022
🏆 Copa America 2024
Insane job by this group of players and Lionel Scaloni. 👏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/v0GOvHv9PS
𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad
Argentina have conceded ZERO goals the entire Copa América tournament with Lisandro Martínez on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/fMUHnhqUos
CentreGoals. @centregoals
Presenting the Copa América top goalscorer, ladies and gentlemen, Lautaro Martínez! 🇦🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/M9B2bM6D2Z
Argentina’s efficiency within the closing wasn’t its prettiest of the match by any means, but it surely delivered when it mattered most and it now has one other title to indicate for it.
Argentina has had a powerful stretch in worldwide play in recent times, successful Copa América in 2021, the World Cup in 2022 and now claiming one other Copa América title. It’s going to now start preparations to defend its World Cup in 2026.