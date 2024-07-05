Argentina reaches Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw

HOUSTON (AP) — Lionel Messi stepped as much as take Argentina’s first penalty kick in a Copa America shootout in opposition to Ecuador, similar to he did in the 2022 World Cup last victory over France.

Solely this time, Messi hit the crossbar, jeopardizing a visit to the semifinals.

“I used to be fairly upset,” he mentioned, “however on the identical time I used to be safe.”

He had confidence in goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who saved Argentina’s bid for a second straight Copa America title,

Martínez stopped shootout makes an attempt by Ángel Mena and Alan Minda, and Argentina superior to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 victory on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw Thursday evening

“We all know what Dibu is able to, that he actually thrives on these moments. He actually enjoys them,” Messi mentioned about Martínez, utilizing the goalkeeper’s nickname.

Argentina conceded a tying aim to Ecuador in second-half damage time however rebound and gained the quarterfinal when Nicolás Otamendi beat Alexander Domínguez with the successful kick.

“I wasn’t able to go house,” Martínez mentioned. “This staff deserved to advance. They sophisticated us lots. They performed an incredible match, very bodily. We knew they have been one of many prime rivals in Copa America.”

In search of its third straight main title, Argentina superior to the semifinals for the fifth straight Copa America and can play Venezuela or Canada on Tuesday at East Rutherford, New Jersey. Argentina is trying to win a report sixteenth Copa America championship.

“Our goalkeeper got here up clutch,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni mentioned by means of an interpreter.

Taking part in in entrance of a pro-Argentinian crowd of 69,456 at NRG Stadium, Lisandro Martínez gave the Albiceleste a Thirty fifth-minute lead following Messi’s nook kick. Ecuador’s Enner Valencia put a penalty kick off a submit within the 62nd minute after a hand ball by Rodrigo De Paul, however Kevin Rodríguez tied it within the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

With Argentina going first within the shootout, Messi failed on his Panenka try.

Martínez, the goalkeeper in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup last win, stopped Mena by diving to his left and batting the ball along with his trailing hand. He denied Minda by leaping proper, then adopted the save with a brief dance.

Julián Álvarez and Alexis Mac Allister transformed to place Argentina forward 2-0, and John Yeboah made Ecuador’s third try.

Gonzalo Montiel gave Argentina a 3-1 lead, Jordy Caicedo transformed to maintain Ecuador alive and Otamendi obtained the winner, tucking the ball contained in the submit simply previous the outstretched arm of Domínguez.

Regardless of the victory, Scaloni mentioned he “didn’t benefit from the win.”

“We’ve reached the semis, and given the nice degree of efficiency of each nationwide staff, I believe it’s an incredible achievement,” he mentioned.

Lisandro Martínez had put Argentina forward within the Thirty fifth minute with a header after Mac Allister headed on Messi’s nook kick. Rodríguez scored when he headed in John Yeboah’s cross.

“The quarterfinals had us taking part in in opposition to essentially the most troublesome opponent, and I believed we delivered properly,” Ecuador coach Félix Sánchez Bas mentioned by means of an interpreter. “We confirmed this staff can compete in opposition to any opponent.”

Below Copa America laws, the match went straight from the top of regulation to a shootout, with out further time.

Messi, who sustained the damage on June 25 in opposition to Chile, missed Argentina’s group-stage finale. He obtained a loud ovation when he entered the sector 45 minutes earlier than kickoff.

“I believe he completed the match properly,” Scaloni mentioned. “We requested him how he was feeling for the final time 4 minutes earlier than the top.”

Messi remained and not using a aim in three Copa video games this 12 months, however Argentina nonetheless managed to advance.

“I completed properly,” he mentioned. “I didn’t really feel any ache.”

