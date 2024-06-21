Argentina player ratings: 8/10 Messi leads win vs. Canada

Argentina triumphed 2-0 over Canada within the inaugural match of the 2024 Copa América at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia as targets from Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez propelled the reigning champions to first on the Group A standings.

La Albiceleste kicked off robust, testing Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau early on to make the North People uncomfortable. Canada coach Jesse Marsch’s aspect did not again down, nonetheless, managing a number of pictures to maintain Argentina uncomfortable till the halftime whistle.

After the second whistle, Argentina discovered the power that led them to the 2021 Copa América and 2022 World Cup title. A key go by Lionel Messi to Alexis Mac Allister within the forty ninth minute impressed the build-up to the primary aim, permitting the Liverpool determine to attach with Álvarez to achieve the lead.

Canada tried to bounce again, however substitute Martínez entered the sport with the mandatory vigor to seek out the again of the web first and double the rating.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina will now put together to face Chile on Tuesday night time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the second group stage match of the match.

Supervisor ranking (scale of 1-10)

Lionel Scaloni, 8 — The supervisor put out a robust beginning 11, however his intelligence confirmed when making much-needed substitutions within the second half. Although Álvarez might’ve stayed on the pitch, subbing in Martínez proved to be a key issue within the victory. coach not solely is aware of his strongest gamers, but in addition pays consideration to the property on the bench.

Participant rankings (1-10; 10 = greatest)

GK Emiliano Martínez, 7 — After a considerably snug first half, the Aston Villa goalkeeper turned essential within the second 45 to take care of the clear sheet.

DF Nahuel Molina, 6 — Struggled on the correct in opposition to Alphonso Davies, arising quick in opposition to the Bayern Munich participant.

DF Cristian Romero, 7 — Paired properly with Martinez to create, protecting the much-needed clear sheet.

DF Lisandro Martínez, 7 — Two clearances and offered the backline with the power needed in opposition to a tough Canada.

DF Marcos Acuña, 6 — Defensively stable, however lacked power when going ahead on the assault.

MF Alexis Mac Allister 8 — Extremely inventive on the assault, constantly threatening Canadian gamers earlier than lastly breaking by way of on that first aim. Glorious reference to Messi to encourage the aim.

MF Leandro Paredes 7 — A sound defensive efficiency with two needed interceptions and two blocked makes an attempt. A needed determine within the midfield.

MF Rodrigo De Paul 7 — Defensively and structurally sound, noticed a few shiny moments on the assault however his lengthy passes want fine-tuning.

MF Ángel Di María 7 — Led a few key breakaways however lacked the precision on the entrance foot. On one other night time, he would’ve put away these alternatives within the first half.

FW Lionel Messi 8 — His distinctive imaginative and prescient of the sport impressed the important thing go to Mac Allister within the build-up of the primary aim. In any other case examined Crépeau, however unfortunate to not discover the again of the web on the 1v1. conditions.

FW Julián Álvarez 8 — Regardless of a muted first half, he redeemed himself with the opening aim of the sport.

Lionel Messi helped Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Canada within the opening match of the 2024 Copa América. (Picture by Hector Vivas/Getty Photos)

Substitutes (gamers launched after 80 minutes = no ranking)

MF Giovani Lo Celso 7 (Di Maria, 68′) — A bit muted on the ball, troublesome to evaluate his impression when Martínez outshined the substitutes.

FW Lautaro Martínez 9 (Álvarez, 76′) — It did not take the participant lengthy to return into the sport, spice issues up and rating his aim.

MF Nicolás Otamendi 7 (Paredes, 77′) — An honest efficiency in a brief time frame, however once more outshined by Martinez.