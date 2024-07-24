Argentina equalizer vs. Morocco overturned to open Olympics – NBC 6 South Florida

The pandemonium is already underway in Paris.
Two males’s soccer matches formally kicked off the 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, and one created prompt chaos.
After trailing 2-0 earlier within the match, Argentina seemingly earned a draw towards Morocco by scoring an equalizer within the sixteenth minute of second-half stoppage time.
Argentina hit the crossbar twice within the sequence, first off a unbelievable deflection from Moroccan goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui after which off an Argentina header. Cristian Medina lastly obtained the ball into the again of the online with a header, knotting the sport at 2-2 simply earlier than the ultimate whistle.
Following Medina’s objective, some Moroccan followers invaded the pitch as flares had been seemingly thrown at Argentinian gamers. Stade Geoffroy-Guichard was then cleared with a message on video boards contained in the stadium studying “Your session has been suspended. Please make your option to the closest exit.”
Greater than an hour later, Argentina’s objective was overturned and dominated offside. The sport then resumed for a couple of minutes of play with no followers within the stands and Morocco held on for a 2-1 win.
Argentina gained back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2004 and 2008 however has not exceeded a Tenth-place end on the Video games since. The staff will return to the pitch on Saturday, July 27, towards Iraq.