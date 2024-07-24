Argentina equalizer vs. Morocco overturned to open Olympics – NBC 6 South Florida

The pandemonium is already underway in Paris.

Two males’s soccer matches formally kicked off the 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, and one created prompt chaos.

After trailing 2-0 earlier within the match, Argentina seemingly earned a draw towards Morocco by scoring an equalizer within the sixteenth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Argentina hit the crossbar twice within the sequence, first off a unbelievable deflection from Moroccan goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui after which off an Argentina header. Cristian Medina lastly obtained the ball into the again of the online with a header, knotting the sport at 2-2 simply earlier than the ultimate whistle.

Following Medina’s objective, some Moroccan followers invaded the pitch as flares had been seemingly thrown at Argentinian gamers. Stade Geoffroy-Guichard was then cleared with a message on video boards contained in the stadium studying “Your session has been suspended. Please make your option to the closest exit.”



Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Photos A common view of the LED Display screen exhibiting a message which reads “Your session has been suspended please make your option to the closest exit” in the course of the males’s group B match between Argentina and Morocco in the course of the Olympic Video games.

Greater than an hour later, Argentina’s objective was overturned and dominated offside. The sport then resumed for a couple of minutes of play with no followers within the stands and Morocco held on for a 2-1 win.

Argentina gained back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2004 and 2008 however has not exceeded a Tenth-place end on the Video games since. The staff will return to the pitch on Saturday, July 27, towards Iraq.