Are Your Medications Causing Tooth Decay?

Dr. Sanaz Hamzehpour

December 7, 2021

Do you know that tooth decay is probably the most prevalent continual illness amongst kids and adults alike? Whereas many chalk this as much as poor dental hygiene and lack of routine dental visits, one of many main contributors is stunning: remedy. As an skilled dentist, I can let you know that being acquainted with the drugs that may trigger tooth decay is of the utmost significance. With this in thoughts, learn on!

6 Drugs That Can Trigger Tooth Decay

When prescribed any remedy, it’s vital to have your physician clarify the potential unintended effects. Here’s a checklist of some that may result in tooth decay:

• Blood strain drugs

• Antihistamines

• Decongestants

• Antacids

• Opioids

• Antidepressants

5 Further Causes of Tooth Decay

There isn’t a denying the prevalence of tooth decay. In reality, roughly 90% of People have had a minimum of one cavity by their twenty first birthday! Whereas sure drugs are little question a contributing issue, different frequent causes embody:

• Dry mouth

• Unhealthy dental habits, like smoking

• Lack of a strong at-home oral care routine

• Forgoing biannual dental checkups and cleanings

• Consuming sugar in extra

The best way to Defend the Look and Operate of Your Smile

If one of many unintended effects of your remedy is certainly tooth decay, don’t fear – that doesn’t imply you’ll be able to’t considerably lower your threat of creating cavities. Step one is to implement good oral hygiene practices, like brushing twice a day, flossing every day, and rinsing with mouthwash usually. A part of your at-home dental care routine ought to embody consuming mouth-healthy meals, ingesting loads of water, and avoiding unhealthy habits, like utilizing tobacco merchandise. Subsequent, be sure that to prioritize your six-month dental checkups and cleanings. In case your dentist recommends a restorative dental remedy, don’t put it off! It might imply the distinction between a filling and a root canal. Lastly, be sure that to drink loads of water all through the day. Not solely will this maintain you hydrated and take away meals particles out of your tooth, however it is going to additionally offset the unintended effects of dry mouth, which is commonly the results of drugs.

Tooth decay could also be frequent, however that doesn’t imply it must be taken calmly. In any case, if left untreated, it will possibly result in cavities and even tooth loss! So, for those who take a drugs that has tooth decay as a aspect impact, be sure that to speak to your dentist. From there, they’ll share their perception on the right way to maintain your smile cavity-free now and for years to return.

In regards to the Writer

Dr. Sanaz Hamzehpour has at all times had a ardour for artwork and dealing along with her fingers. When she realized she might mix the 2 and make a distinction within the lives of others within the course of, she knew being a dentist was the one profession for her. In reality, she even volunteered at a neighborhood dental workplace whereas finishing her research! She earned her dental doctorate from UCLA and has been serving sufferers ever since.