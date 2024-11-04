Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open on Election Day? What we know

Election Day is sort of right here, and whereas the first focus of most individuals might be attending to their polling precinct and casting their vote, many individuals may even be attempting to knock out common day-to-day errands, equivalent to selecting up dry cleansing or going to the financial institution.

Whereas Election Day will not be a federal vacation, some states do observe it as a vacation. Most states places of work might be closed on the day and 24 states places of work, plus the District of Columbia, supply paid day without work to vote. Different states supply day without work for voting however with no pay.

Whereas the day will not be a federal vacation, many individuals are left questioning if banks, submit places of work and transport providers might be open on Election Day. This is what we all know.

Are banks open on Election Day?

Branches of Financial institution of America, Truist, PNC, Capital One, Wells Fargo and different banks might be open their common hours on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Different banking providers, equivalent to ATMs and on-line banking, also needs to be accessible as common on Election Day.

Is the submit workplace open on Election Day? Will mail be delivered?

Sure, submit places of work might be open and mail might be delivered on Tuesday, as Election Day will not be a federal vacation.

Are transport providers, like UPS and FedEx, open on Election Day?

Sure, UPS and FedEx pickup and supply providers might be accessible on Election Day, and their shops might be open as effectively.

