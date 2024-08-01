Apu Apustaja Price Prediction: APU Is Top Meme Coin Gainer With 19% Pump And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Apu Apustaja value surged 22% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0007726 as of 4 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 14% to $15 million.

The mission is a Pepe clone that distinguishes itself with a number of distinctive options, together with a tragic expression and a child-like look. Nevertheless, the rationale behind its current value surge is yesterday’s announcement on X, by which the mission’s workforce stated that July 25 was a special occasion for the $APU group.

As of yesterday, and for the rest of the 2024/25 Season, Apu Apustaja can be an official accomplice of the globally famend Serie A Italian Soccer Group, Udinese Calcio.

Henlo 🐸 In the present day is a special occasion for us right here on the $APU Group 🎉 Beginning as we speak and for the rest of the 2024/25 Season, Apu is an official accomplice of the globally famend Serie A Italian Soccer Group, Udinese Calcio! ⚽️ This partnership is simply one other step in Apu’s… pic.twitter.com/v0zpwAm7Y8 — Apu Apustaja (@ApusCoin) July 25, 2024

The workforce added that the partnership is a vital step in Apu’s rising recognition, and a testomony to its plan of “not going anyplace, anytime quickly.” In different phrases, the mission intends to stay round and turn out to be a significant participant within the meme coin sector.

The phrases of the deal make sure that Apu Apustaja’s emblem is displayed on the Jersey Sleeve of the gamers, coupled with LED Panels alongside the sphere throughout residence matches.

Along with that, there can be a number of different advertising and marketing belongings that can profit the mission, similar to social media presence, interview backdrop branding, and tickets to matches.

Apu Apustaja Worth Prediction

Apu Apustaja noticed a significant value surge within the final 24 hours, going from $0.000633 to a resistance at $0.00080. Nevertheless, now it appears that evidently the mission lastly hit a barrier that can maintain it from heading additional up presently.

The charts are already displaying {that a} small correction has began to happen, and proper now, merchants are questioning what’s going to come subsequent.

Many wish to technical indicators for a touch of issues to return, however even they’re giving off combined indicators. The mission’s Bollinger bands, for instance, have just lately narrowed, however regardless of this, the worth saved going up. Then, because the APU token’s value began to drop, the bands began seeing one other widening, which is a bullish transfer.

In the meantime, the meme coin’s Relative Power Index (RSI) worth noticed a pointy crash, going from 74.77 to the present 48.12, discovering itself within the impartial zone after beforehand venturing deep into the overbought space. The value mirrors the RSI’s efficiency, that means that it’s falling as a result of merchants are promoting to take revenue.

Nevertheless, this might nonetheless be a possibility, for 2 causes. The primary one is the truth that sharp drops like these typically appeal to merchants in search of to purchase the dip, and now that the RSI has formally reached the impartial zone, many may even see it as an indication that it’s time to make their transfer.

The second is the truth that the remainder of the crypto market is as soon as once more buying and selling within the inexperienced, seeing a restoration from the drops recorded previously two days.

With the brand new minor rally beginning, many will possible purchase APU, particularly as a consequence of its personal drop which has left it extensive open for merchants trying to make income from its present volatility.

Promising Options to Apu Apustaja

Whereas Apu Apustaja seemingly nonetheless has some room for development, many imagine that the mission is near reaching its restrict. Regardless of it being the highest meme coin gainer within the final 24 hours, many merchants and buyers suppose that it’s too late to purchase now.

As an alternative, they’re specializing in new meme cash, particularly these nonetheless in presale which have but to see their very own post-launch development.

The most effective examples is Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), a brand new presale providing a Shiba Inu spinoff. The mission locations the favored meme into crypto’s Wild West, amongst cowboys and outlaws.

Other than quite a lot of utilities, together with staking, lotteries, governance, and extra, the mission has additionally created its personal P2E recreation, Shiba Sharpshooter, the place gamers can win SHIBASHOOT tokens for beating opponents in sharpshooter duels.

The sport is already stay on Google Play and Apple App Retailer, though the improve that can permit customers to win tokens by means of the matches has not but been applied. It’s anticipated to reach shortly, possible across the similar time when the mission’s presale ends, and its token enters circulation.

The mission continues to draw consideration, and even crypto consultants behind the YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, which has over 706k subscribers, have pointed it out as a Shiba mission with 100x potential.

Up to now, the SHIBASHOOT ICO raised over $793k. Its token is offered for $0.0197 apiece, and you should purchase it with ETH, USDT, BNB, and credit score/debit playing cards.

Purchase SHIBASHOOT on the official web site right here.

