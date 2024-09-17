

Apple has simply launched iOS 18 with a redesigned Pictures part, enhancements to Mail / Messages, and extra house display customizations. The latter contains having the ability to select how the app icons and widgets are introduced — mild, darkish, or with a coloured tint — or make them seem bigger for a extra streamlined look.





A redesigned Management Heart is much more versatile, boasting highly effective teams of controls — together with favorites, media playback, Dwelling controls and connectivity, whereas a brand new controls gallery that includes choices from third-party apps. Plus, customers can entry their favourite controls from the Motion button and in addition change the controls on the Lock Display. Pictures’ redesigned structure places the library right into a unified view with new collections like Latest Days, Individuals & Pets, and Journeys that robotically preserve the library organized with on-device intelligence.

