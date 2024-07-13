Apple Music Has Added Requirements For All New Uploaded Music

Lyrics should now be uploaded for all songs with vocal content material – even these with only one or two phrases. Lyrics submitted are static except you enroll and add them to Musixmatch.

Additionally, a number of roles should be listed within the three contributor teams – Writers, Performers, and Manufacturing & Engineering. Examples:

Performing Artists and their roles like Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, and Drums,

Composition & Lyrics equivalent to Lyricist, Composer and Arranger

Manufacturing & Engineering, together with Producer, Recording Engineer, Mixing Engineer, and Mastering Engineer

Symphonic Distribution shared this chart of accepted roles.