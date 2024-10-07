AP Top 25 poll: Texas reclaims No. 1, Alabama falls, Oregon joins top three in college football rankings

Texas will enter this week’s Purple River Showdown with Oklahoma because the nation’s No. 1 group after the Longhorns claimed the highest spot within the AP ballot on Sunday following Alabama’s Week 6 loss to Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide had been No. 1 however fell to No. 7 following their stumble in opposition to the Commodores.

The Longhorns — off Saturday — benefitted from the carnage of a wild week that noticed 5 of the top-11 groups lose. Ohio State crept up one spot to No. 2 following its 35-7 win over Iowa and acquired 9 first-place votes in comparison with the 52 first-place votes awarded to the Longhorns.

This is not Texas’ first time at No. 1 this season. The Longhorns ascended to No. 1 following an authoritative Week 2 win at Michigan and held the spot for 2 weeks. They slipped to No. 2 final week, nonetheless, because the Crimson Tide claimed the highest spot after a Week 5 win over Georgia.

Although Texas rose, it was a tough week for different extremely ranked SEC groups such because the Crimson Tide, Tennessee and Missouri. Because of this, the Huge Ten’s high groups got here out of the wild weekend in wonderful form as Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State every registered as top-five groups within the new ballot. Oregon’s climb to No. 3 means that it’s going to formally be a top-three battle when the Geese host the Buckeyes in a marquee Week 7 showdown.

This is the total AP Prime 25 Ballot after the Week 6 slate, with first-place votes in parentheses.

Week 7 AP Prime 25

1. Texas (52)

2. Ohio State (9)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Clemson

11. Iowa State

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Utah

17. Boise State

18. Kansas State

18. Indiana

18. Oklahoma

21. Missouri

22. Pitt

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. SMU

Additionally receiving votes: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Military 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.