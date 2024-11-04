AP Top 25 Extra Points: No. 13 SMU’s 5-0 start in ACC is best ever for a first-year Power Four team

This transfer from a Group of 5 convention to the Energy 4 is understanding all proper for SMU. Higher than all proper, truly.

The Mustangs (8-1) have been No. 13 in The Related Press faculty soccer ballot Sunday, their highest rating in 39 years. Extra essential, they’re 5-0 in ACC play following their 48-25 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

That’s the very best begin ever for a staff in its first 12 months in an influence convention, and the excitement is palpable in Dallas. With three regular-season video games left, SMU controls its future within the race for the ACC championship recreation and the Faculty Soccer Playoff spot that goes to the winner.

The Mustangs’ solely loss was by three factors to Large 12-leading BYU, they usually probably would be the second-highest ranked ACC staff, behind unbeaten and AP No. 4 Miami, within the first CFP Prime 25 to be launched Tuesday evening.

“Don’t get me flawed, we’ve been humbled to be ranked within the AP ballot and the coaches’ ballot. That’s a giant deal for our program any time, undoubtedly in 12 months one (within the ACC),” coach Rhett Lashlee mentioned. “Now Tuesday evening you discover out what the group whose rankings matter now the remainder of the best way take into consideration you. We’re going to search out out the place we’re Tuesday. We all know we’ve got loads to play for these final three video games.”

SMU has an open date this week, then performs Boston Faculty at house, visits Virginia and hosts California. All three have shedding information within the ACC.

The Mustangs performed the earlier 11 seasons within the American Athletic Convention. They went unbeaten in league play final 12 months, beat Tulane within the championship recreation and misplaced to Boston Faculty within the Fenway Bowl. Their 11 wins have been their most because the 1982 “Pony Categorical” staff gained the identical quantity.

The Atlantic Coast Convention in September 2023 invited SMU to hitch Cal and Stanford within the expanded convention. SMU celebrated the transfer as a return to the big-time. The Mustangs had performed in three Group of 5 leagues because the Southwest Convention folded in 1995, its demise beginning when the NCAA “demise penalty” shut down SMU’s program in 1987 for rampant guidelines violations. This system restarted in 1989.

The Mustangs’ big-play offense is scoring 40 factors per recreation and has than 450 yards of complete offense in all 5 ACC video games. Kevin Jennings has thrown for a landing of at the least 80 yards in three straight video games and Miami switch Brashard Smith averages 100 yards dashing per recreation. The protection ranks among the many finest within the league.

“I believe it means SMU, our program, belongs at this stage and our program is able to competing at a excessive stage at this stage,” Lashlee mentioned. “We’re not achieved and we’ve not achieved something but. However we’ve put ourselves in place in the course of November that we’re competing for a convention championship within the ACC in our first 12 months within the league. Our gamers and workers deserve a ton of credit score for that.”

Checking in on 5 of the Prime 25:

No. 1 Oregon

The Geese proceed to point out they’re a reduce above. They’re No. 1 in a 3rd straight ballot and this week are a unanimous selection. They’re 9-0 for the third time in program historical past, with the 2 different events in 2010 and 2012 when additionally they frolicked atop the ballot. Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a balanced assault produced a dominant 38-17 win at Michigan. The Geese outgained the Wolverines 470-270 and transformed 10 of 15 third downs. Subsequent up is a house recreation towards Maryland.

No. 4 Miami

Say this in regards to the Hurricanes, they make it thrilling. Their 53-31 win over Duke marked the third time of their 9 wins that they needed to erase a double-digit deficit within the second half. Miami is off to its finest begin in seven years and has its highest rating since 2017. Cam Ward handed for 400 yards and 5 touchdowns. His 29 TD passes are tied with Steve Walsh for the college single-season report.

No. 8 Indiana

One other week, one other milestone for the unbeaten Hoosiers. Indiana’s 9-0 begin is the longest win streak in program historical past. The Hoosiers trailed for the primary time this season when Michigan State acquired out to a 10-0 lead Saturday. The Hoosiers did the remainder of the scoring and gained 47-10. QB Kurtis Rourke confirmed no lingering results from his surgically repaired proper (throwing) thumb harm.

No. 16 Mississippi

Recognized for placing up ridiculous offensive numbers, the Rebels outdid themselves in a 63-31 win over Arkansas. Their level complete tied their most ever towards an SEC opponent, their 694 complete yards have been a season excessive and their 562 passing yards set a single-game report. Jaxson Dart threw for 515 yards and 6 of Ole Miss’ college record-tying seven TDs. Overshadowed was a protection that recorded eight sacks, elevating its nation-leading complete to 41. That’s good mojo heading into No. 2 Georgia’s go to this week.

No. 25 Louisville

Losses in three of 4 video games after a 3-0 begin put a damper on Louisville’s season. The Cardinals have rebounded to win two straight, none larger than their 33-21 victory at Clemson. Louisville went into the sport 0-8 all-time towards the Tigers. Isaac Brown carried the load for Louisville, operating for 156 yards on 20 carries and scoring the game-breaking, 45-yard landing within the fourth quarter. The Playing cards (6-3, 4-2) are fifth within the ACC and wrap up league play at Stanford and at house towards Pittsburgh earlier than their nonconference rivalry recreation at Kentucky.

Additional Factors

Miami, Indiana and Military haven’t performed a ranked opponent whereas going unbeaten. Indiana and Military are on observe to fulfill Prime 25 groups Nov. 23, the Hoosiers at Ohio State and the Black Knights towards Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium. Miami might play at a ranked Syracuse on Nov. 30 if the Orange win their subsequent three video games to get to 9-2. … Oregon’s recreation at Michigan marked the nineteenth time the No. 1 staff performed the defending nationwide champion. The No. 1 staff has gained 12 of these conferences. … Military’s No. 18 rating is its highest because it was No. 10 on Oct. 1, 1962. Solely 10 groups have been ranked in that period, and the Black Knights dropped out after shedding at Michigan. They weren’t ranked once more till 1985.

