AP PHOTOS: Parties, protests and parades mark a vibrant Pride around the world

The monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ Pleasure reached its exuberant grand finale on Sunday, bringing rainbow-laden revelers to the streets for marquee parades throughout the U.S., to occasions in Asia, North and South America, and Europe.

The wide-ranging festivities have been each jubilant events and political protests, as members acknowledge the neighborhood’s beneficial properties whereas additionally calling consideration to current anti-LGBTQ+ legal guidelines, similar to bans on transgender well being care, handed by Republican-led states.

The choice was curated by AP picture editor Courtney Dittmar in Tokyo.

Women kiss through the homosexual Pleasure parade in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Picture/Mindaugas Kulbis)

The Pittsburgh Pleasure Parade 2024 makes its method throughout the Andy Warhol Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Picture/Gene J. Puskar)

Individuals of the Capital Pleasure Parade wave from a float through the annual celebrations of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood and supporters in Washington, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Picture/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Folks participate within the Winnipeg Pleasure Parade, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Daniel Crump/The Canadian Press by way of AP)

Ricky Martin performs through the LA Pleasure within the Park pageant at Los Angeles State Historic Park, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello) JoJo Siwa performs through the LA Pleasure within the Park pageant at Los Angeles State Historic Park, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello)

Festivalgoers react to music through the LA Pleasure within the Park live performance at Los Angeles State Historic Park, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Picture/Chris Pizzello)

A girl with rainbow coloured lips attends the annual Homosexual Pleasure Parade in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Picture/Dolores Ochoa)

A girl soldier wrapped within the LGBTQ+ flag attends a Pleasure march in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Picture/Efrem Lukatsky)

A reveler dances through the annual Homosexual Pleasure Parade in Sao Paulo, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Picture/Andre Penner) A reveler, sporting a rainbow-colored coronary heart form on his chest, takes half in a Pleasure parade marking the fruits of LGBTQ+ Pleasure month in Panama Metropolis, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Picture/Matias Delacroix)

Spectators cheer for beads through the St. Pete Pleasure pageant, Saturday, June 22, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Instances by way of AP)

Folks participate within the Equality Parade, a yearly Pleasure parade, within the Polish capital, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Picture/Czarek Sokolowski)

A reveler takes half within the Pleasure March in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Picture/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A participant smiles through the annual Pleasure parade, marking the fruits of LGBTQ+ Pleasure month, in Mexico Metropolis, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Picture/Aurea Del Rosario)

A participant takes half within the Pleasure Parade in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Picture/Sakchai Lalit) A participant with physique paint takes half within the Pleasure Parade in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Picture/Sakchai Lalit)

An individual exhibits his telephone within the annual Pleasure parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, Could 30, 2024.(AP Picture/Leo Correa)

Revelers participate within the annual Pleasure Parade in Sao Paulo, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Picture/Andre Penner)

Individuals pose for a memento picture through the twenty fifth Seoul Queer Tradition Pageant, which is held from Could 27 to June 18, in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Picture/Lee Jin-man)

Revelers participate within the Pleasure March in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Picture/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Individuals carry a rainbow banner as hundreds march within the annual Pleasure Parade in Sao Paulo, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Picture/Andre Penner)

Revelers participate in a Pleasure parade marking the fruits of LGBTQ+ Pleasure month, in Panama Metropolis, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Picture/Matias Delacroix)

Folks participate within the Pleasure parade in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Picture/Vadim Ghirda)

A reveler takes half in EuroPride, a pan-European worldwide LGBTQ+ occasion that includes a Pleasure parade, which is hosted in a distinct European metropolis every year, within the northern port metropolis of Thessaloniki, Greece, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Picture/Giannis Papanikos)

Folks watch the NYC Pleasure March from a hearth escape, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Picture/Andres Kudacki) A reveler marches alongside Fifth Avenue through the NYC Pleasure March, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Picture/Andres Kudacki)

Parade members carry out through the 53rd annual Chicago Pleasure Parade in Chicago, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Solar-Instances by way of AP)

Folks participate within the Pleasure parade in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Picture/Vadim Ghirda)

Hellen Graciela and Leidiane Alves pose for a photograph as they wait to be joined in matrimony at a same-sex mass wedding ceremony ceremony organized to mark Pleasure Month in Goiania, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Picture/Eraldo Peres)

Individuals collect for the LGBTQ Pleasure Day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Picture/Alvaro Barrientos)

Revelers sit on a bench throughout a Pleasure parade marking the fruits of LGBTQ+ Pleasure month, in Panama Metropolis, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Picture/Matias Delacroix)

A parade participant gestures through the San Francisco Pleasure Parade in San Francisco, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Space Information Group by way of AP)

Folks attend a “Pleasure and Hope Rally” LGBTQ+ Pleasure occasion in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Picture/Ariel Schalit)

A reveler, who goes by the title Cat, strikes a pose throughout a Pleasure parade marking the fruits of LGBTQ+ Pleasure month, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Picture/Esteban Felix)

Folks shout slogans through the annual LGBTQ+ Pleasure March in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Picture/Emrah Gurel)

A participant with a rainbow painted on his face takes half within the Pleasure Parade in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Picture/Sakchai Lalit)

