AP PHOTOS: An elephant procession for Dussehra draws a crowd in the former Mysore kingdom

MYSURU, India (AP) — The spectators had been getting stressed after hours of ready when a drizzle started. However an announcer over scratchy loudspeakers urged them in Kannada, the language of India’s Karnataka state, to be affected person for a bit longer.

Lastly, round midafternoon, a loud cheer rose by the group when elephants got here into view on the head of a procession.

As if on cue, the rain grew to become heavier, however the hundreds of individuals watching appeared unperturbed. This was the spectacle that they had been ready for — the grand occasion Saturday within the historic metropolis of Mysuru marking the tenth and ultimate day of the annual Dussehra festivities.

One after one other, because the 11 elephants draped in brilliant silken sheets handed by the spectators, every animal raised its elegantly painted trunk in greeting.

They had been adopted by floats with tableaux flaunting something from technological milestones to people tradition and structure. In between the floats had been dancers and performers, some in elaborate costumes performing classical dances, others beating drums and enacting scenes from Hindu mythology.

The procession culminated when a tall, majestic-looking male elephant arrived, flanked by two shorter females.

The 58-year-old elephant, Abhimanyu, was decked up regally and carried in a golden seat on its again an idol of Chamundeshwari, the Hindu goddess also called Durga. Legend has it that the seat, a howdah, weighs 750 kilograms (1,650 kilos) with 80 kilograms (176 kilos) of gold leaves protecting its wood construction.

Regardless of the load, Abhimanyu shuffled ahead effortlessly, his ft making virtually no sound on the road. All of the elephants used within the procession had been educated to have the ability to stroll amongst autos alongside noisy streets.

Animal activists have lengthy objected to ceremonial makes use of of elephants, citing misery within the animals brought on by crowds and noise.

Chamundeshwari is the principal deity of the Wadiyar royal household, the previous rulers of the Mysore kingdom, now referred to as Mysuru. The elephants had been despatched from the royal courtyard of the Amba Vilas Palace by the now-symbolic rulers with prayers and showering of flowers as their ancestors have achieved for greater than 400 years.

The Mysuru Dussehra celebrates the slaying of the demon Mahishasura by the goddess, symbolizing the victory of fine over evil. In different elements of India, folks have a good time the victory of Hindu god Rama over the demon king Ravana on today.

The festivities continued till the night and when the elephants returned to the palace, it had been lit with virtually 100,000 electrical bulbs, illuminating the contours of its spectacular structure.