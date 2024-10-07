AP college football poll reaction: What’s next for each Top 25 team?

The brand new AP Prime 25 school soccer ballot is out. And a Saturday filled with upsets — 4 top-11 groups misplaced to unranked foes — means huge shake-ups all around the new rankings.

Final week’s No. 1, Alabama, was shocked by Vanderbilt, the Commodores’ first win over a top-five group in 61 tries and their first win over Alabama since 1984. No. 4 Tennessee misplaced at Arkansas, No. 10 Michigan misplaced to Washington and No. 11 USC misplaced at Minnesota.

Elsewhere, Texas A&M made an enormous assertion after tying for the No. 25 spot final week. The Aggies routed then-No. 9 Missouri 41-10 to skyrocket up the rankings.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday’s prime video games have an effect on the School Soccer Playoff chase? What are the present odds for the highest 4? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the solutions. Test again each week as the percentages are up to date following that week’s video games.

What does all of it imply for the brand new AP Prime 25? Let’s break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Analysis.

All instances Japanese

Earlier rating: 2

2024 report: 5-0

Week 6 outcome: Idle

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Earlier rating: 3

2024 report: 5-0

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Iowa 35-7

Stat to know: Jeremiah Smith is the primary true freshman in Ohio State historical past with a receiving landing in 5 consecutive video games.

What’s subsequent: Saturday at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Earlier rating: 6

2024 report: 5-0

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Michigan State 31-10

Stat to know: QB Dillon Gabriel threw two landing passes, giving him 136 for his profession and placing him third in FBS historical past behind solely Case Keenum (155) and Kellen Moore (142).

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Earlier rating: 7

2024 report: 5-0

Week 6 outcome: Defeated UCLA 27-11

Stat to know: The Nittany Lions are the one FBS group that has began 4-0 every of the previous 5 seasons.

What’s subsequent: Saturday at USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Earlier rating: 5

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Auburn 31-13

Stat to know: The Dawgs ran their house successful streak to 27 video games — the longest energetic streak within the FBS — and their successful streak in opposition to unranked groups to 37, the second-longest energetic streak in FBS.

Earlier rating: 8

2024 report: 6-0

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Cal 39-38

Stat to know: The Hurricanes fell behind 35-10 within the second half earlier than storming again for a last-minute win.

What’s subsequent: Oct. 19 at Louisville

Earlier rating: 1

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Misplaced to Vanderbilt 40-35

Stat to know: The Tide are the primary top-ranked group since 1960 Minnesota to lose to an unranked group the week after beating a top-two group.

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. South Carolina, midday, ABC/ESPN+

Earlier rating: 4

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Misplaced to Arkansas 19-14

Stat to know: The Vols’ 14 factors was their fewest in a sport in opposition to an unranked opponent since 2020, as Josh Heupel’s crew misplaced a convention sport when main coming into the fourth quarter for the primary time since 2017.

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

Earlier rating: 12

2024 report: 5-1

Week 6 outcome: Defeated South Carolina 27-3

Stat to know: JJ Pegues had two dashing touchdowns for Ole Miss, giving him 4 on the season, essentially the most for an SEC defensive lineman previously 20 years.

What’s subsequent: Saturday at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m., SEC Community

Earlier rating: 15

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Florida State 29-13

Stat to know: With the win, Dabo Swinney now has 174 profession victories within the ACC, passing Bobby Bowden for many in league historical past.

What’s subsequent: Saturday at Wake Forest, midday, ESPN

Earlier rating: 16

2024 report: 5-0

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Baylor 43-21

Stat to know: The Cyclones are 5-0 for the primary time since 1980 and have allowed solely 50 factors on the season.

What’s subsequent: Saturday at West Virginia, 8 p.m., Fox

Earlier rating: 14

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Idle

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Stanford, 3:30 p.m., NBC

Earlier rating: 13

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Idle

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Earlier rating: 17

2024 report: 5-0

Week 6 outcome: Idle

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Arizona, 4 p.m., Fox

Earlier rating: 25

2024 report: 5-1

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Missouri 41-10

Stat to know: The Aggies’ 31-point win was their largest over a prime 10 group in program historical past.

What’s subsequent: Oct. 19 at Mississippi State

Earlier rating: 18

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Idle

What’s subsequent: Friday at Arizona State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Earlier rating: 21

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Utah State 62-30

Stat to know: Ashton Jeanty is just the third FBS participant since 1990 with greater than 1,000 dashing yards and 15 dashing touchdowns via his group’s first 5 video games, becoming a member of Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson and Texas’ Ricky Williams.

What’s subsequent: Saturday at Hawaii, 11 p.m., CBSSN

Earlier rating: 20

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Idle

What’s subsequent: Saturday at Colorado, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Earlier rating: 23

2024 report: 6-0

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Northwestern 41-24

Stat to know: The Hoosiers improved to 6-0 for less than the second time in class historical past (1967) and scored 40 or extra factors for the fifth straight sport for the primary time ever.

What’s subsequent: Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska

Earlier rating: 19

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Idle

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Texas (in Dallas), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Earlier rating: 9

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Misplaced to Texas A&M 41-10

Stat to know: The Tigers entered Week 6 with the SEC’s fourth-best run protection, permitting solely 92 yards per sport and one rating. The Aggies ran for 236 yards and 5 scores.

What’s subsequent: Saturday at UMass, midday, ESPN2

Earlier rating: NR

2024 report: 5-0

Week 6 outcome: Defeated North Carolina 34-24

Stat to know: QB Eli Holstein threw three landing passes within the win, the fifth consecutive time he is reached that mark, which matches Kenny Pickett for the longest streak in 20 years at Pitt.

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Earlier rating: 24

2024 report: 4-1

Week 6 outcome: Idle

What’s subsequent: Saturday vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Earlier rating: 10

2024 report: 4-2

Week 6 outcome: Misplaced to Washington 27-17

Stat to know: The Wolverines have solely 690 passing yards this season, the fewest by any Huge Ten group in its first six video games previously 20 years.

What’s subsequent: Oct. 19 at Illinois

Earlier rating: NR

2024 report: 5-1

Week 6 outcome: Defeated Louisville 34-27

Stat to know: The Mustangs have now received seven consecutive highway video games.

What’s subsequent: Oct. 19 at Stanford