Anthony Richardson stats, highlights for Colts vs. Dolphins in Week 7

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returned from a two-week absence to play the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 7.

The second-year quarterback, who missed most of final season, left early in Week 4 with an indirect harm however was again to full energy Sunday.

Anthony Richardson stats vs. Dolphins

He struggled throwing in his return, going 10-of-24 for 129 yards. He rushed 14 instances for a team-high 56 yards. Six drives went 3-and-out by means of the third quarter, and each fourth-quarter drives led to subject targets.

On third-down performs: Richardson was 1-of-7 for 10 yards and a primary down. He additionally had 4 carries for 33 yards and a primary down on third-down performs.

