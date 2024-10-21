Anthony Richardson stats, highlights for Colts vs. Dolphins in Week 7

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returned from a two-week absence to play the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 7.

The second-year quarterback, who missed most of final season, left early in Week 4 with an indirect harm however was again to full energy Sunday.

Anthony Richardson stats vs. Dolphins

He struggled throwing in his return, going 10-of-24 for 129 yards. He rushed 14 instances for a team-high 56 yards. Six drives went 3-and-out by means of the third quarter, and each fourth-quarter drives led to subject targets.

On third-down performs: Richardson was 1-of-7 for 10 yards and a primary down. He additionally had 4 carries for 33 yards and a primary down on third-down performs.

Richardson threw no red-zone passes, however had a botched handoff that resulted within the Colts’ solely turnover.

‘Large transfer’:Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson reveals a brand new look

Sport recap:Dolphins-Colts scores, highlights, stats

Anthony Richardson highlights

How a few double-reverse flea-flicker? It finally ends up gaining 13 yards.

The Colts have 3 3-and-out drives within the third quarter. Anthony Richardson is 5-of-18 for 64 yards. He has 47 dashing yards.

Anthony Richardson runs for 12 yards simply after the Colts pressure a turnover. The Colts tie the rating at 10-10 on this drive.

Anthony Richardson hits Michael Pittman Jr. in opposition to delicate protection for 33 yards to arrange a subject aim on the finish of the primary half.

Anthony Richardson has 14 passing yards (1-of-7) and 30 dashing yards within the first quarter. A botched handoff to Tyler Goodson leads to a purple zone turnover.

On the second play from scrimmage, Richardson runs … and slides after a 6-yard achieve.

Anthony Richardson stats

By means of Week 7

49-of-101 (48.5%), 783 yards, 3 touchdowns, 6 interceptions; 4 sacks; 35 carries, 197 yards (5.6 per), 1 TD

Anthony Richardson contract

Anthony Richardson is within the second 12 months of a four-year rookie contract. He counts $7.725 million towards the Colts wage cap this season. The 4-year contract totals virtually $34 million.

Joe Flacco stats

In 4 appearances

71-of-108 passing (65.7%) for 716 yards and seven touchdowns with 1 interception. He has been sacked six instances.

Joe Flacco contract

The 39-year-old joined the Colts within the offseason one a 1-year contract that counts $5 million towards the wage cap, in keeping with Spotrac.