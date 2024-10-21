Anthony Richardson returns as Colts beat Miami Dolphins, move to 4-3 on season

After one quarter, Richardson was simply 1-of-7 for 15 yards and led the group with 4 carries for 30 yards.
The Colts and the Dolphins traded possessions all through the second quarter with nothing to point out for it till the Dolphins related on a 33-yard subject purpose to go up 10-0 with 22 seconds left within the half.
However the Colts shortly received into subject purpose place with a touchback and a 33-yard completion to extensive receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and kicker Matt Homosexual despatched a 52-yard kick straight by the uprights to place the Colts on the board heading into halftime.
Richardson accomplished 4 passes for 61 yards within the half and the Colts mixed for 74 complete speeding yards. By comparability, the Dolphins had 115 speeding yards and Huntley accomplished seven passes for 87 yards.