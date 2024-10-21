Anthony Richardson returns as Colts beat Miami Dolphins, move to 4-3 on season

After one quarter, Richardson was simply 1-of-7 for 15 yards and led the group with 4 carries for 30 yards.

The Colts and the Dolphins traded possessions all through the second quarter with nothing to point out for it till the Dolphins related on a 33-yard subject purpose to go up 10-0 with 22 seconds left within the half.

However the Colts shortly received into subject purpose place with a touchback and a 33-yard completion to extensive receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and kicker Matt Homosexual despatched a 52-yard kick straight by the uprights to place the Colts on the board heading into halftime.