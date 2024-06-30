Anthony Michael Hall Details Molly Ringwald’s ‘Big Crush’ on Him

Anthony Michael Corridor and Molly Ringwald have been a Eighties energy couple — and she or he made the primary transfer.

“One of many funniest issues that occurred through the making of The Breakfast Membership was Molly Ringwald cornering me within the college hallway to inform me she had a giant crush on me,” Corridor, 56, completely tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Issues You Don’t Know About Me. “We ended up relationship. One might say, my character, Brian Johnson, really acquired the woman ultimately.”

Whereas it’s been years since he and Ringwald have been an merchandise — or starred in any motion pictures collectively — the actor continues to be rocking the display screen. Corridor at the moment stars alongside Jessica Alba in Netflix’s Set off Warning, and when he’s not on display screen, he really likes to prepare dinner.

Scroll all the way down to study extra issues that followers won’t learn about Corridor:

1. My favourite nation to go to is Italy, the place I proposed to my spouse. We acquired engaged in Taormina.

2. My favourite meal is rooster Parmesan with penne marinara pasta. As an Italian/Irish American man, it’s both Italian meals or meat and potatoes for me.

3. I’m a giant fan of the nice Anthony Bourdain. I used to be all the time amazed by how he blended his passions: journey, meals, artistic writing and exploring cultures.

4. The easiest way to spend an hour on my own is in prayer, reflection, grounding my spirit.

5. One of the best meal I prepare dinner is brunch. My omelet sport is powerful, as are my dwelling fried potatoes.

6. Through the making of 16 Candles and The Breakfast Membership, I’d make [director] John Hughes chortle by imitating Richard Pryor’s characters and bits. My love for Pryor impressed me to ad-lib within the blues bar scene in Bizarre Science.

7. My pet peeve is negativity. Anyplace you see it, transfer on.

8. My go-to album is Homes of the Holy by Led Zeppelin.

9. Essentially the most well-known individuals in my cellphone can be Mike Tyson and Robert Downey Jr.

10. Lynda Carter, a.okay.a. Surprise Girl, was the primary lady I ever fell in love with as a boy.

11. After I was younger, I wished to be Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali.

12. My most starstruck second was assembly Muhammad Ali at Madison Sq. Backyard in 1986 at a Mike Tyson battle with [The Breakfast Club costar] Paul Gleason, who kindly invited me.

13. I often get mistaken for myself, which cracks me up. When individuals ask if I’m me, I reply, “I put that man to work.”

14. My favourite e-book is The Energy of Your Unconscious Thoughts. It was transformational for me as a younger man.

15. I’m named after my grandfather, Tony DeRosa — Michael Anthony Corridor is my given title.

16. I used to be an ace pitcher on the mound in my Little League days. I had 19 strikeouts in a single sport.

17. My go-to karaoke track is Aerosmith’s “Candy Emotion.”

19. My favourite place to trip is Harbour Island within the Bahamas. It’s heaven on earth.

20. My TV heroes rising up within the ’70s have been The Fonz and Mork. I met Robin Williams once I was 10, and assembly Mork left me speechless.

21. I’m an insane UFC fan.

22. My responsible pleasure is my Porsche 911 4S Carrera.

23. To decompress, I take off on my bike alongside the coast for a cruise. Nighttime most popular.

24. My proudest second was June 6, 2023, at 2:22 P.M., when my spouse, Lucia, and I welcomed our son, Michael Anthony Corridor II.

25. My favourite odor is the ocean breeze off the Pacific.