Anthony Mackie Stops Red Hulk

Cap is again!

Marvel Studios has launched the primary trailer for “Captain America: Courageous New World,” the fourth Captain America film and the primary starring Anthony Mackie‘s flying superhero Sam Wilson, previously generally known as Cap’s sidekick the Falcon.

Mackie takes the Cap mantle over from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, who famously starred within the earlier three “Captain America” motion pictures and the 4 “Avengers” motion pictures. On the finish of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Steve bids farewell to his fellow superheroes and goes again in time to spend a brand new life along with his beloved Peggy Carter. He offers his iconic vibranium defend to Sam, who vows to do proper by the world-famous hero.

Within the new trailer, Sam is greeted by Harrison Ford’s U.S. president Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who desires to make Captain America a U.S. agent. The motion heats up shortly because the superhero stops a would-be murderer on the White Home. The trailer ends with a fast take a look at the brand new character Purple Hulk, one other gamma-irradiated monster, who’s the alter-ego of “Thunderbolt” Ross within the Marvel comics. It’s unclear if the fourth “Captain America” film will comply with the identical storyline because the comics, although.

The primary time Marvel followers noticed Sam swimsuit up as Cap was within the Disney+ TV collection “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Sam groups up with Sebastian Stan’s antihero Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, to take down a gaggle of terrorists. The present acquired reward from followers and critics alike, along with 5 Emmy nominations.

“Captain America: Courageous New World” would be the first time Mackie returns to the Marvel universe. The solid contains his “Falcon and Winter Soldier” co-stars Danny Ramirez, as the brand new Falcon, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley; Shira Haas because the Israeli superhero Sabra; Giancarlo Esposito as a mysterious villain; and Ford taking up the position of “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Damage. The film additionally contains an MCU throwback by bringing again Liv Tyler, as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson, because the Chief, from the “Unimaginable Hulk” film.

Julius Onah directs “Captain America: Courageous New World,” which was written by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton. The movie hits theaters subsequent yr on Feb. 12, 2025.

Watch the trailer under.