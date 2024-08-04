Anthony Edwards’ windmill dunk was his Olympic moment in USA’s win

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France – Anthony Edwards had his Olympic second.

A crowd-pleasing, windmill dunk by Edwards within the fourth quarter in opposition to Puerto Rico Saturday punctuated his environment friendly 26-point efficiency within the U.S. males’s basketball staff’s 104-83 victory in Group C on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I had already instructed KD (Kevin Durant) after the timeout, ‘Bro, if I get a break, I will windmill it,'” Edwards mentioned.

Edwards had ideas of a dangerous, extra elaborate dunk. “I wished to go between your legs, however I ain’t tried it in a minute, so I (didn’t) need to embarrass myself,” he mentioned.

He didn’t embarrass himself. “I’ve been ready. I need to dunk on any individual, however I ain’t obtained a line but, so I am glad I obtained that one,” Edwards mentioned.

It was Edwards’ finest recreation of those Video games – 14 of his factors got here within the second half because the U.S. constructed a 31-point lead and ensured it a 3-0 document in group play and the No. 1 seed headed into within the quarterfinals.

He made 11 of 15 pictures from the sector, together with 3 for six on 3-pointers, and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“It was going to be totally different each evening. Tonight was my evening,” Edwards mentioned. “The primary evening was KD, the second was Bam (Adebayo). It isn’t about getting mine. The ball was discovering me. It was swing-swing (passes), and I used to be the recipient for all these swing-swings and I used to be capable of knock it down.”

U.S. head coach Steve Kerr noticed that from Edwards on the 2023 World Cup, after which Edwards carried that over into the 2023-24 season, throughout which he grew to become an All-NBA choice for the primary time, serving to the Minnesota Timberwolves win their first playoff sequence in 20 seasons.

“Anthony can rating anytime in any state of affairs, and so the advantage of having a man like that’s in a decent state of affairs, you want a shot, he can get one,” Kerr mentioned. “And I feel this has been a fantastic expertise for him. … The expertise is overwhelming and as he continues to learn to use it and be environment friendly in his play, he will probably be unguardable.”

Edwards is a novel character within the NBA and on this staff. Assured. Partaking. Humorous. Thoughtful. It’s a mixture of character traits that makes him say issues like, “I’m nonetheless the No. 1 choice” on Staff USA or believing that he can win some extent in opposition to an Olympic desk tennis gamers whereas calling the game ping pong.

It’s pleasing, and there’s no malice. It’s executed with a charming smile as vibrant as a miner’s lamp. The NBA goes to indicate extra Timberwolves video games, and Edwards is a serious motive why. His profile will proceed to rise.

Edwards has a distinct position on the Olympics than he did final on the FIBA World Cup. This 12 months, he’s a reserve on a staff with Durant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum. Final 12 months, he was the main scorer for the U.S.

Though he made the remark about being the No. 1 choice, he didn’t imply he would get extra and wish extra pictures than some other participant. It was his method of expressing how a lot he believes in himself. He desires to contribute in significant methods.

He’s absorbing the worldwide basketball expertise – thrilled to be on Staff USA. “I am taking part in alongside the best gamers of all time,” Edwards mentioned.

Rising up in Atlanta, Edwards mentioned the primary NBA recreation he attended was Atlanta vs. Oklahoma Metropolis when Durant performed for the Thunder. Durant grew to become his favourite participant.

“After that I watched all his video games,” Edwards mentioned. “Once I was little, I wore No. 35 in basketball.”

For those who observe U.S. practices and video games, Edwards and Durant are sometimes speaking. Durant mentioned he has loved attending to know Edwards, and with Durant and Edwards each reserves in Paris, they’ve spent stable time taking part in collectively.

“It was unimaginable to look at him go to work tonight, knock down pictures, get to the rim that simply, simply play his recreation,” Durant mentioned. “He had enjoyable tonight. And he ignited the entire crowd. He ignited our staff. Once we see him one-on-one up high, we see his alternative to go on the different staff and we’re swinging (him) the ball. It is enjoyable taking part in with him.”

It’s not possible to inform what’s going to occur in future Olympics. However given Edwards’ trajectory, he may very well be the face of the U.S. basketball staff for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer time Video games.

“It is an honor to play in your nation and to attempt to placed on a present for the folks,” Edwards mentioned, “so I’d hope so.”

Anthony Edwards had an Olympic second Saturday. He is headed for extra.