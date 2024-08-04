Anthony Edwards' windmill dunk was his Olympic moment in USA's win

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France – Anthony Edwards had his Olympic second.

A crowd-pleasing, windmill dunk by Edwards within the fourth quarter in opposition to Puerto Rico Saturday punctuated his environment friendly 26-point efficiency within the U.S. males’s basketball staff’s 104-83 victory in Group C on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I had already instructed KD (Kevin Durant) after the timeout, ‘Bro, if I get a break, I will windmill it,'” Edwards mentioned.

Edwards had ideas of a dangerous, extra elaborate dunk. “I wished to go between your legs, however I ain’t tried it in a minute, so I (didn’t) need to embarrass myself,” he mentioned.

