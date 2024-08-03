Anthony Edwards leads U.S. to Olympics win

America males’s basketball group will play its closing group recreation in opposition to Puerto Rico within the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France.

Group USA (2-0) sits atop the Group C standings with 4 factors following a 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday. Puerto Rico (0-2) is in fourth place with two factors following a 107-66 loss to Serbia on Wednesday.

Here is what that you must know:

Extra:Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘prepared’ for doable Canada vs USA basketball matchup in Olympics

FINAL: USA 104, Puerto Rico 83

Group USA earned a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Edwards scored a game-high 26 factors off the bench, whereas Tatum recorded 10 factors and 10 rebounds. Alvarado led Puerto Rico with 18 factors and three assists.

America completed Group C play with a 3-0 report. It will be the No. 1 seed within the knockout spherical, which begins with the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Finish third quarter: USA 87, Puerto Rico 59

Group USA outscored Puerto Rico 23-14 within the third quarter to broaden its lead. Edwards scored seven factors, bringing his game-high whole to 19.

Alvarado scored one other 5 factors for Puerto Rico, which introduced his team-high whole to 18.

Extra:USA Basketball vs South Sudan recap: LeBron James & Co. advance to Olympic quarterfinals

Halftime: USA 64, Puerto Rico 45

Group USA outscored Puerto Rico 39-16 within the second quarter to take management of the sport. Edwards racked up a team-high 12 factors off the bench within the first half, whereas James recorded eight factors and 6 assists.

Alvarado led Puerto Rico with a game-high 13 factors to associate with two assists.

Finish first quarter: Puerto Rico 29, USA 25

Puerto Rico went on an 11-0 run late within the first quarter to take the lead. Alvarado recorded 9 factors and two assists within the quarter.

Tatum and Anthony Edwards scored six factors apiece for Group USA.

Extra:Group USA or Group Canada? OKC Thunder followers are divided for doable Paris Olympics recreation

Group USA vs Puerto Rico starters

Group USA will begin Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

Puerto Rico will begin Jose Alvarado, Tremont Waters, Davon Reed, Ismael Romero and George Conditt IV.

What time is Group USA vs Puerto Rico in 2024 Paris Olympics?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Saturday, Aug. 3 Time: 10:15 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT The place: Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Extra:2024 Paris Olympics basketball dwell scores: Methods to watch, schedule, standings

Methods to watch, stream Group USA vs Puerto Rico in 2024 Paris Olympics

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics dwell with Fubo (free trial)

Group USA basketball roster

Bam Adebayo, C (Miami Warmth)

Devin Booker, G (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry, G (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis, F/C (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, F, (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards, G (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid, C (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton, G (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Vacation, G (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, F (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum, F (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, G (Boston Celtics)

Extra:Group USA or Group Canada? OKC Thunder followers are divided for doable Paris Olympics recreation

Puerto Rico basketball roster

Jose Alvarado, G (New Orleans Pelicans)

Gian Clavell, G (Granados Coviran)

George Conditt IV, F (Gran Canaria)

Aleem Ford, F (Leones de Ponce)

Jordan Howard, G (Osos de Manati)

Christopher Ortiz, F (Osos de Manati)

Isaiah Pinerio, F (Palencia)

Davon Reed, G (Santeros de Aguada)

Ismael Romero, F (Mets de Guaynabo)

Stevie Thompson, G (Vaqueros de Bayamon)

Arnaldo Toro, F (Santeros de Aguada)

Tremont Waters, G (Gigantes De Carolina)

Extra:Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set to take international stage as face of Group Canada

USA vs Puerto Rico highlights in 2024 Paris Olympics

We often advocate attention-grabbing services and products. When you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.