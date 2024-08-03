Anthony Edwards leads U.S. to Olympics win

Anthony Edwards leads U.S. to Olympics win

by

America males’s basketball group will play its closing group recreation in opposition to Puerto Rico within the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France.

Group USA (2-0) sits atop the Group C standings with 4 factors following a 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday. Puerto Rico (0-2) is in fourth place with two factors following a 107-66 loss to Serbia on Wednesday.

Here is what that you must know:

Extra:Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘prepared’ for doable Canada vs USA basketball matchup in Olympics

FINAL: USA 104, Puerto Rico 83

Group USA earned a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Leave a Comment