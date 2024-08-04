Anthony Edwards Is Quickly Becoming the Face of Team USA Basketball | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE by way of Getty Photos

Workforce USA wrapped up a 3-0 jaunt by way of the group section of the 2024 Olympics on Saturday with a 104-83 drubbing of Puerto Rico that basically wasn’t as shut because the rating suggests.

And though just a few moments of Joel Embiid trolling a crowd that is been tough on him all through the Individuals’ time in Lille, France was enjoyable, the largest takeaway from Saturday’s recreation was undoubtedly the continued ascent of Anthony Edwards.

Within the blowout in opposition to Puerto Rico, that was, not less than on one play, literal.

However this rise started lengthy earlier than Edwards windmilled in transition for an exclamation level on Saturday’s win. It began lengthy earlier than he dropped 26 factors on 11-of-15 taking pictures in that recreation. It began earlier than he emerged from this group section as Workforce USA’s main scorer.

Edwards has been on his manner up for months. And main probably the most adorned nationwide workforce in Olympics historical past to a different gold, at this level, simply seems like one other field for him to test.

On a defense-first workforce tailored to assist Edwards concentrate on main his offense, Ant averaged 25.9 factors and 5.1 assists this previous season. Then, as he has for every of the final three years, he elevated his recreation within the playoffs.

This spring and summer time alone, he swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, eradicated the reigning champion Denver Nuggets and averaged 27.6 factors and 6.5 assists whereas taking pictures 40.0 % from three.

Then, after loads of dialogue about his potential to be the subsequent “face of the NBA,” Edwards joined an American aspect that featured KD (arguably the best Olympic basketball participant of all time), LeBron James (arguably one of the best NBA participant of all time) and Stephen Curry (inarguably one of the best shooter of all time).

Loads of up-and-comers, even after receiving the form of reward Edwards did in the course of the playoffs, would’ve entered that scenario with some deference for the all-timers.

Edwards did not (not less than not in the way in which some may’ve anticipated).

Throughout Workforce USA’s truncated coaching camp in Las Vegas in July, Edwards let the world know he’d method the Olympics like he would another event.

“I am nonetheless the No. 1 choice,” Edwards informed reporters. “Y’all may have a look at it in another way, however I do not.”

A month later, Edwards is backing up his daring assertion.

Following his 26-point efficiency, Edwards is averaging a team-leading 16.7 factors. That is greater than Durant (16.0), LeBron (14.3) or anybody else within the crimson, white and blue. And the hole is even larger in field-goal makes an attempt.

Ant turns 23 this month. Twenty-three. And he already has the boldness to take a look at maybe the best assemblage of basketball expertise we have ever seen and suppose: Yeah, I am the person on this workforce.

LeBron, KD and Curry are all surefire, first-ballot Corridor of Famers. Embiid is a former MVP and perennial All-NBA contender. Derrick White, Jrue Vacation, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis are among the many greatest defenders within the NBA. Jayson Tatum simply led his workforce to an NBA title. And Devin Booker is a 27-year-old, four-time All-Star who’s eighth all time in profession playoff scoring common.

And but, Edwards is threatening to complete the Olympics because the face of this workforce.

On the very least, he’ll generate the speaking level in a lot the identical manner he did within the playoffs: with the relentless confidence that has him trying to dominate each particular person possession he performs.

For years, followers and far of the collective media that covers the NBA have questioned who would lead the league into its post-LeBron/Curry/KD period.

Maybe partially as a result of many of the 30 groups are in America and there is a heavy affect from American media, multi-time MVPs like Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo appear to have been handed on on this dialogue.

Tatum already has a title and considerably extra workforce success than Edwards, however he would not dominate with the form of particular person bravado earlier torch-bearers like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant did.

There are different contenders, in fact (like Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), however nobody is piling up moments fairly like Edwards. And positively, nobody is piling up these moments with the form of angle and method Ant is.

Immeasurable as that is, it simply feels like Edwards needs this duty as a lot or greater than anybody. He should not be anointed merely for that. Successful on the highest degree (on each the worldwide and home levels) must occur. His recreation nonetheless wants some refining (shot choice, playmaking and consistency might all enhance).