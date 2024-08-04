Ant-Man’s World: U.S. hoops star Anthony Edwards’ Olympics experience is ‘everything I dreamed’

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France — (AP) — Anthony Edwards is having the time of his life at these Olympics.

The 22-year-old NBA star is profiting from his first Olympics look with the U.S. males’s basketball staff. He’s taking part in alongside his idol Kevin Durant, watching desk tennis in Paris on off days, and including to his stardom with huge video games like his 26-point effort within the U.S. win over Puerto Rico.

And it has invigorated him to do what he wasn’t in a position do in final yr’s World Cup and improve his expertise within the worldwide highlight with the last word memento — a gold medal.

Durant is marveling at Edwards’ progress on the court docket.

“It was unimaginable to look at him go to work,” Durant mentioned. “Knock down pictures, get to the rim that simply. Simply play his recreation and have enjoyable. … It ignited the entire crowd. He ignited our staff.”

Most of all, because the youngest participant on the U.S. staff, Edwards is offering a burst of youthful power to a roster by which its most-accomplished stars – Durant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James – are all a minimum of 35 years outdated.

When the ball can go to Edwards for performs just like the windmill dunk he had towards Puerto Rico, it does.

“Once we see him 1-on-1 up prime, after we see him with a chance to go on the different staff – we swing him the ball,” Durant mentioned. “So, it’s enjoyable taking part in with him.”

On the dunk, Edwards acknowledged it was one thing he’d been planning.

“I had already informed Ok after the timeout. ‘Like, bruh, if I get a break, like, I’m going to windmill it,’” Edwards mentioned. “I wished to go between your legs, however I ain’t tried it in a minute. So I didn’t wish to embarrass myself.”

He mentioned attending to share a basketball court docket with Durant and LeBron James is “all the pieces I ever dreamed of.”

“Him and Bron, they’re one of the best two folks,” Edwards mentioned. “Staff gamers, they all the time wish to see the individual subsequent to them shine. I’m the identical manner. So it’s excellent.”

And James loves getting the ball into Edwards fingers.

“He likes to go it to me and I like to catch it and shoot it,” Edwards mentioned of James. “I informed him, if you happen to ain’t bought no shot, I’ll discover one.”

He’s additionally not ashamed to discover a few of his passions.

Edwards enjoys taking part in desk tennis towards his U.S teammates and on one of many basketball staff’s days off final week he was noticed supporting fellow U.S. Olympic athlete Lily Zhang throughout her desk tennis singles match.

“I’m taking part in alongside the best gamers of all time. And I’m capable of go see ping pong” Edwards mentioned. “I feel the championship rounds are (on Sunday), if I’m not mistaken. I’m hoping. I’ll be there whether it is.”

Because the U.S. basketball staff now turns its consideration to the quarterfinal spherical, Edwards mentioned everybody is concentrated on not succumbing to the destiny of final yr’s World Cup staff, which misplaced within the semifinals to eventual champion Germany after which to Canada within the third-place recreation.

“It’s the knockout rounds. All of the groups in it are actually good groups,” he mentioned. “They’ve bought NBA gamers and compete at a excessive stage. It’s imagined to be laborious.”

