Anonymous Donor Pays $500,000 in Bitcoin for Julian Assange’s Freedom Flight

An nameless Bitcoin donor has paid over $500,000 in BTC to cowl WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s bills for his flight house to Australia. Assange is now a free man after pleading responsible in a US court docket below a deal ending his 14-year authorized battle.

JUST IN: #Bitcoin pioneer and freedom fighter Julian Assange has landed in Australia. He’s formally a free man! A win totally free speech and freedom 👏 pic.twitter.com/lDyPabqa8u — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) June 26, 2024

Assange was launched from jail within the UK on June twenty fourth and flew to the US territory of Saipan to enter his plea. He had been preventing extradition to the US on espionage expenses associated to WikiLeaks publication of categorized paperwork.

On June twenty sixth, Assange arrived again in his native Australia and embraced members of the family in Canberra. He has been a pioneer for Bitcoin and WikiLeaks since its inception, even receiving donations in BTC in 2010 when few knew about it.

Only a day earlier, to cowl the $520,000 value of his non-public constitution flight organized by the Australian authorities, Assange’s spouse issued an pressing enchantment for donations. She additionally supplied a Bitcoin handle for contributions.

Remarkably, a single Bitcoin donor despatched over 8 BTC price practically $500,000 to the handle to cowl the whole debt. This allowed Assange to return house with out monetary burden.

The nameless donor’s huge contribution highlights the Bitcoin neighborhood’s enduring assist for Assange and his work revealing authorities secrets and techniques. Bitcoiners have lengthy advocated for his launch.

Whereas the whale’s identification stays unknown, the donation underscores Bitcoin’s function in enabling uncensored free speech and monetary freedom.

The weeks forward will deal with serving to Assange recuperate after extended confinement. Nonetheless, given his longstanding historical past with the expertise, his engagement with Bitcoin will doubtless proceed. Assange’s saga symbolized the battle between particular person liberties and unchecked authorities energy.