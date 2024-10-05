Anne Hathaway Returns to ‘Princess Diaries 3’: “Miracles Happen”

Anne Hathaway is returning for Princess Diaries 3.

The actress confirmed the information on Instagram hours after Deadline solely reported that director Adele Lim had boarded the threequel.

Within the video she posted, Hathaway counted to a few with cuts of her youthful self as Mia Thermopolis and Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse Renaldi each saying, “Shut up!”

Lim, who wrote Disney’s animated function Raya and the Final Dragon (2021) and made her directorial debut with Lionsgate’s R-rated comedy Pleasure Experience (2023) starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu. Lim’s credit additionally embody being a writer-producer on One Tree Hill and Deadly Weapon in addition to co-showrunning Star-Crossed. She additionally wrote the Jon Chu-directed rom com Loopy Wealthy Asians based mostly on the guide by Kevin Kwan.

Hathaway most not too long ago starred in Prime Video’s The Thought of You (2024) as Solène Marchand alongside Nicholas Galitzine. The romantic comedy is predicated on the guide by Robinne Lee. Earlier than that, Hathaway appeared in Mom’s Intuition (2024) as Céline, She Got here to Me (2023) as Patricia Jessup-Lauddem and Eileen (2023) as Rebecca.

Hathaway can also be set to return for the sequel to a different beloved movie — The Satan Wars Prada (2006). The sequel, scripted by unique author Aline Brosh McKenna, was confirmed in July.

Debra Martin Chase will produce Princess Diaries 3. EPs embody Lim’s producing accomplice Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack. Flora Greeson is writing the screenplay.

The primary Princess Diaries movie arrived in 2001, and Hathaway’s position as teen Mia Thermopolis, who learns she is a princess, was a breakthrough for her profession. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement got here alongside in 2004 simply after Hathaway appeared within the movie adaptation of Ella Enchanted the identical 12 months.

Different unique solid haven’t but been confirmed to return to the third installment. Julie Andrews has beforehand stated she’s undecided the place she would match right into a threequel. Garry Marshall directed the primary and second movies. Meg Cabot and Gina Wendkos wrote the primary movie’s script, and Shonda Rhimes joined the pair for the second movie.