Anne Hathaway Responds to ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Being Underway

Anne Hathaway is channeling Mia Thermopolis as soon as once more by confirming that she is formally on board with the plan for The Princess Diaries 3.

Followers of the unique franchise can rejoice now that the princess is claiming her seat on the throne as manufacturing is underway. On Friday, October 4, Selection reported that Princess Diaries 3 was formally underway with Adele Lim (Loopy Wealthy Asians, Joyride) within the director’s chair.

Whereas the third film has been in improvement since 2022, Hathaway has remained pretty coy about whether or not or not she would formally be becoming a member of the forged or if the mission was shifting ahead in any respect. With all of the hypothesis during the last two years, Hathaway lastly broke her silence concerning the forthcoming movie with a video on social media that matches proper in.

The actor is proven holding up her fingers to rely to three, signifying the third movie, and intercut scenes from the primary film and the second film. One scene included Hathaway as Mia saying “shut up” together with one other of the long-lasting Julie Andrews additionally saying “shut up.”

The caption learn: “Miracles occur ✨👑 Again to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy story continues.”

“As a diehard fan of the unique ‘Princess Diaries,’ I’m past excited to be part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” director Lim stated in a press release. “We look ahead to celebrating its core tenants of feminine energy, pleasure and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

It’s unclear what Princess Diaries 3‘s plot will embody, however it’s probably that the story will proceed following the 2004 sequel Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement, by which Mia succeeds her grandma to develop into queen of Genovia and (seemingly) lives fortunately ever after together with her love curiosity Nicholas — performed by Chris Pine. Greater than 20 years later, followers may see how Mia’s life has reworked as a queen. Neither Julie Andrews nor Chirs Pine have been confirmed to return to their roles but.

The unique Princess Diaries, which got here out in 2001, was certainly one of Hathaway’s first main roles that pushed her towards mainstream success. Together with this sequel, it’s rumored that Anne Hathaway will even be returning to a sequel to The Satan Wears Prada — alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

Initially revealed in Teenvogue.com