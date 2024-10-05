Anne Hathaway Confirms Princess Diaries 3 Return

UPDATE: 10/4/24 at 4:50 p.m. ET

Hathaway revealed on Friday that she is formally on board to reprise her function as Mia Thermopolis in Princess Diaries 3.

“Miracles occur ✨👑 Again to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures,” the actress wrote through Instagram. “The fairy story continues ❤️‍🔥.”

Hathaway additionally shared a video with Mia saying, “Shut up!” in The Princess Diaries adopted by Andrews saying the enduring line in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. The digicam then flipped to Hathaway holding up three fingers, confirming the third film. “Shut up!” she screamed.

Commoners rejoice as a result of Disney is taking Us again to Genovia with a Princess Diaries 3.

Adele Lim has been employed to direct the upcoming movie, Deadline reported on Friday, October 4, marking the primary actual step ahead for the rumored third installment. The Princess Diaries premiered in 2001 and the sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, got here out three years later.

“As a diehard fan of the unique Princess Diaries, I’m past excited to be part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Lim informed the outlet in an announcement. “We stay up for celebrating its core tenants of feminine energy, pleasure and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

The studio is planning to start filming in 2025, with star Anne Hathaway anticipated to return. Hathaway, who performed Mia Thermopolis within the first two movies, has not signed any deal, in line with The Hollywood Reporter. (Hours later, Hathaway confirmed her participation.)

Debra Martin Chase is reportedly producing the third movie, whereas Lim’s producing companion Naia Cucukov will probably be one of many govt producers. Melissa Stack has signed on because the second govt producer, per Deadline.

Rumblings of a Princess Diaries 3 started in January 2019 when Hathaway, 41, revealed, “There’s a script for the third film,” throughout a Watch What Occurs Stay With Andy Cohen look.

“I need to do it. Julie [Andrews] needs to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, needs to do it. All of us actually need it to occur,” Hathaway mentioned on the time.

Along with Hathaway’s Mia, who discovers she is princess of a rustic known as Genovia within the unique movie, Andrews, 89, performed Mia’s grandmother and Queen of Genovia, Clarisse Renaldi.

The late Garry Marshall was the director on the primary two initiatives, adapting Meg Cabot’s bestselling novels by the identical identify for the massive display screen.

Andrews, for her half, has gone backwards and forwards on whether or not she thinks a 3rd film will actually occur, telling Jimmy Fallon in June 2022 that she’d be “thrilled” to see it come to fruition.

In December of that 12 months, Andrews informed Entry Hollywood, “I very a lot doubt” that she and Hathaway would be capable to reprise their roles this lengthy after the primary two films.

The final time we noticed Mia, she assumed the throne and had taken over for her grandmother because the ruler of Genovia. Mia was additionally relationship Nicholas Deveraux, performed by Chris Pine, whereas Clarisse lastly married her longtime bodyguard, Joe, performed by Hector Elizondo.

Hathaway has remained constructive about shifting ahead for years. “We’re in a great place,” she teased in April whereas talking with V journal. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce but. However we’re in a great place.”

Whereas followers are hoping for each Hathaway and Andrews to return, Lim will convey new blood to the Princess Diaries universe. Nonetheless, she is well-versed in how Disney works having written the studio’s Raya and the Final Dragon. Lim made her directorial debut with 2023’s Pleasure Journey and beforehand gained recognition for writing the blockbuster hit Loopy Wealthy Asians.