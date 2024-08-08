Anne Hathaway Celebrates Princess Diaries 2’s 20th Anniversary 

Anne Hathaway is celebrating the Princess Diaries 2 — and Kelly Clarkson — twenty years after the movie first premiered.

“Pleased twentieth anniversary to #PrincessDiaries2 and @kellyclarkson’s Breakaway!” Hathaway, 41, wrote through Instagram on Wednesday, August 7. Alongside the publish was a clip of the music video for Clarkson’s hit music, which was featured on the movie’s soundtrack.

Within the video, Clarkson steps out of a limo and poses for photographers on the crimson carpet on the world premiere of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement earlier than heading right into a movie show to observe the movie. Later, she rewatches the approaching of age movie whereas taking a turbulent airplane journey.

“QUEENS 👑,” the official Instagram account for Clarkson’s eponymous speak present wrote within the feedback part of the publish.

Hathaway additionally shared a sequence of throwback photos from her time filming the sequel, together with behind the scenes moments with costars Chris Pine and Julie Andrews and director Gary Marshall, who died in 2016 after a battle with pneumonia.

The primary Princess Diaries initially hit theaters in 2001, with the sequel premiering three years later. Hathaway portrays Mia Thermapolis within the franchise, a less-than-popular highschool lady who finds out she is the Princess of Genovia from her grandmother Queen Clarisse (Andrews). The second movie follows Mia as she accepts the crown as queen.

After years of rumors of a 3rd installment, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in November 2022 that one other film was within the works at Disney. One month prior, Hathaway instructed Leisure Tonight that she was “pulling” for a Princess Diaries 3.

“If there’s any technique to get Julie Andrews concerned, I feel we might make it work,” Hathaway instructed the outlet on the time. “We might go to the place she was and put a inexperienced display screen behind her and simply make it occur.”

Each of Hathaway’s on display screen love pursuits have additionally expressed curiosity in returning. Pine instructed ET in March 2023 that he was “right here for” reprising the function of Nicolas Deveraux, and Robert Schwartzman, who performed Michael Moscovitz within the unique movie, instructed Selection in September 2022 that he would “after all” return.

Andrews, nonetheless, has gone forwards and backwards a couple of third movie over time. In March 2024, she instructed Right this moment that whereas she can be “blissful” to do one other film, she doesn’t “like when individuals milk and milk and milk the topic ‘until it’s useless.”

“I’m certain there can be one other model on one other day,” she continued. “It’s fairly a very long time now because the two Diaries have been completed, and I’m unsure, however generally it’s finest to depart factor alone.”