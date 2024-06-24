Anna Hall Ends Day One in First Place in the Women’s Heptathlon

Pjai Austin

Jenoah McKiver

Jacory Patterson

Abraham Sargent

Ladies’s Heptathlon

Males’s Javelin

Abraham Sargent

Males’s 100m

Pjai Austin

Males’s 400m

Jenoah McKiver

Jacory Patterson

Sunday, June 23 Occasions / Time (ET) Place. Athlete – Time/Mark | Notes Ladies’s HEP (100m H) 7. Anna Corridor – 13.34 | Season Finest, 1074 Factors Ladies’s HEP (HJ) 1. Anna Corridor – 1.82m/5’11.5″ | Season Finest, 1003 Factors Males’s 100m (Semifinal) 12. Pjai Austin – 9.99 Ladies’s HEP (Shot Put) 3. Anna Corridor – 14.35m/47’1″ | 817 Factors Males’s 400m (Semifinals) 9. Jenoah McKiver – 45.12 | Season Finest

20. Jacory Patterson – 45.89 Males’s Javelin (Last) 11. Abraham Sargent – 67.42m/221’2″ Ladies’s HEP (200m) 5. Anna Corridor – 23.90 | Season Finest, 990

Day three of the U.S. Monitor & Discipline Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. featured 5 Gators, certainly one of which, Anna Corridor, will proceed competitors tomorrow after a powerful efficiency via the primary 4 occasions of the Ladies’s Heptathlon.Different Gators,and, concluded their Highway to Paris as McKiver and Sargent concluded their first seasons as Florida Gators whereas Austin and Patterson completed their inaugural skilled season.With 4 occasions within the books and three nonetheless to return, Anna Corridor presently holds the highest level whole within the seven-event-long competitors. Her day was highlighted by three season-best finishes, which got here within the 100m H, Excessive Soar and 200m, leading to a day one-point whole of 3884.The Gator Nice opened the competitors with a run of 13.34 within the 100m H, topping her earlier season better of 13.57 which she set on the USATF New York Grand Prix. She completed seventh within the occasion and totaled 1074 factors.Corridor’s season-best of 1.82m/5’11.5″ was additionally good for the perfect mark in the whole subject. She was the one athlete to whole over 1000 factors within the occasion as she scored 1003, bringing her whole to 2077.Within the third occasion of the day, Shot Put, the Colorado native notched a throw of 14.35m/47’1″. The mark earned a third-place end within the occasion and 817 factors, pushing her into second place within the Heptathlon in the interim.That shortly modified as Corridor was capable of regain the lead after a powerful efficiency within the closing occasion of the day: 200m. Her end of 23.90 was fifth finest within the subject and added 990 factors to her day one whole of 3884.The 2-time defending U.S. Heptathlon Champion will look to safe her spot on the Olympic roster throughout tomorrow’s competitors. Corridor will start the competitors within the Lengthy Soar 1:00 p.m. ET, proceed with the Javelin at 2:10 p.m. ET and conclude with the 800m at 9:37 p.m. ET.After becoming a member of his earlier faculty’s monitor and subject program as a walk-on earlier than transferring to Florida previous to the 2024 season,has ended his collegiate profession on the Olympic Trials. The graduate pupil completed 11within the Javelin competitors with a mark of 67.42m/221’2″.concluded competitors within the 100m on Sunday. The primary-year skilled crossed the end line in 9.99, inserting him 12within the semifinal spherical.andconcluded their first season as a Florida Gator and as an expert, respectively, after taking part within the 400m semifinals. McKiver tallied his finest 400m run of the 2024 season at 45.21 whereas Patterson completed with a time of 45.89 throughout Sunday’s contest.



GATORS IN THE OLYMPICS



GATOR OLYMPIC HOPEFULS



UP NEXT

Day 4 of the U.S. Monitor & Discipline Olympic Trials will happen on Monday, June 24 in Eugene, Ore. at Hayward Discipline. 2024 Paris Olympic roster spots might be finalized within the Males’s Lengthy Soar, Ladies’s Heptathlon and Ladies’s 5000m whereas Gators will look to advance to the subsequent spherical within the Males’s 110m Hurdles.



MEET INFORMATION/SCHEDULE OF EVENTS/LIVE RESULTS

Monday, June 24 Occasions / Time (ET) Athlete Entries Ladies’s HEP (Lengthy Soar) / 1:00 p.m. Anna Corridor Ladies’s HEP (Javelin) / 2:10 p.m. Anna Corridor Males’s 110m H (First Spherical) / 8:05 p.m. Grant Holloway Males’s Lengthy Soar (Finals) / 8:25 p.m. Malcolm Clemons

Marquis Dendy Ladies’s HEP (800m) / 9:37 p.m. Anna Corridor Ladies’s 5000m (Last) / 10:09 p.m. Parker Valby



FOLLOW THE GATORS

SOCIAL: Twitter | Fb | YouTube | Instagram

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: #GoGators