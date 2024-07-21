Anna Faris Would Return to Scary Movie Franchise Under Two Conditions

Anna Faris has a couple of non-negotiables if she had been to reprise her position for the brand new Scary Film installment.

Paramount and Miramax introduced earlier this yr that they’re making one other movie after director Malcom D. Lee’s Scary Film 5 in 2013. The actress, who performed Cindy Campbell within the franchise’s first 4 movies from 2000 to 2006, not too long ago shared with Folks journal what it could take for her to hitch the upcoming film.

“Effectively, cash!” Faris mentioned with amusing. However she “would like to reprise” her position if she additionally knew her former Scary Film co-star Regina Corridor, who performed her character’s greatest good friend Brenda, was returning as effectively.

“I’d like to work with Regina once more. I simply love her a lot,” the My Spy: The Everlasting Metropolis actress added. “We’d make one another giggle all day lengthy. Regina Corridor can be my reply. And cash. However principally all Regina!”

Faris later defined the impression these movies had on her life and profession, notably since she rose to fame following the primary installment in 2000.

“I like that franchise. It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings,” The Home Bunny star mentioned. “If there’s a highschool comparability for my progress expertise, these 4 motion pictures performed an necessary position in my life when it comes to instructing me methods to use props, instructing me methods to fall, methods to get hit within the head — methods to maintain Chiclets in my mouth after which spit them out with blood at a handy time for the digital camera.”

The movie collection primarily focuses on spoofing horror movies. Neither Faris nor Corridor appeared in Scary Film 5, which starred Simon Rex and Ashley Tisdale.