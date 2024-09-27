Anna Delvey Thanks Her Supporters for ‘Nothing’ After DWTS Exit

Anna Delvey is grateful for her followers amid her Dancing With the Stars exit.

“Grateful for all my superb supporters who’re sensible sufficient to acknowledge and admire humor,” Delvey, 33, captioned a selfie through her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 26. “Obsessive about all of your DMs and posts. Love and thanks for nothing!”

Delvey’s point out of the phrase “nothing” serves as a cheeky play on her one-word reply after she and associate Ezra Sosa obtained the one of many lowest general scores throughout Tuesday night time’s efficiency. In the end, she and Sosa, 23, together with Tori Spelling and associate Pasha Pashkov, have been despatched residence in a double elimination.

When cohost Julianne Hough requested Delvey what she was going to remove from the expertise of being on the present, Delvey replied, “Nothing.”

“There you have got it, completely nothing,” Hough, 36, stated as cohost Alfonso Ribeiro chimed in, “You had enjoyable, cease it.”

Delvey’s brief reply about her time on DWTS drew blended reactions from fellow forged members, judges and extra.

Decide Carrie Ann Inaba stated she was “stunned by her remark” whereas talking with Leisure Weekly after the present.

“That was dismissive not solely of the chance she was given, of her fantastic and supportive associate Ezra in his debut season, but additionally of all of us who work on the present — from the dancers to behind the scenes to the inventive crew,” she stated. “All of us put within the effort to present her a good alternative. However I don’t suppose she might see that and it’s a disgrace. Just a little gratitude might have modified the narrative.”

For his half, Delvey’s associate Sosa admitted he wasn’t shocked about Delvey’s alternative of phrases.

“I knew she was going to say one thing very iconic and one thing very Anna Delvey along with her exit,” Sosa instructed Further. “After all, she has to. It’s very typical. We might anticipate nothing much less of her.”

He later added through his Instagram Story alongside a clip of the viral second: “I believe she was referring to taking something away ‘bodily.’”

Delvey’s parting phrases weren’t the one time she raised eyebrows throughout her brief stint on the present. Delvey’s casting announcement in September ruffled feathers because of her felony previous.

In 2018, Delvey was arrested and remained in jail by means of her Could 2019 sentencing, serving two years after being convicted on fees of grand larceny, second-degree larceny and theft of companies. In October 2022, Delvey was launched from jail after paying $10,000 bail and positioned on home arrest.

Whereas talking solely to Us Weekly earlier this month, Delvey additionally shared a one-word reply after she was requested the place she’d put the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy if she and Sosa gained.

“Storage,” she stated, to which Sosa added, “I’ll put mine not in storage. Mine is gonna go on the mantle, OK? However you’ll be able to put yours in storage.”