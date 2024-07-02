Ann Wilson announces cancer diagnosis, postpones Heart tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ann Wilson, lead singer of rock band Coronary heart, says she has most cancers and the band is suspending the remaining reveals on its Royal Flush Tour whereas she undergoes remedy.

Wilson stated in a press release Tuesday that she underwent a surgical procedure to take away a cancerous progress and is recovering steadily, however that her medical doctors urged her to bear preventive chemotherapy and take break day from performing “to be able to totally get well.” That meant the remainder of the reveals on the North American tour will likely be postponed to dates in 2025.

“To the ticket patrons, I actually do want we might do these gigs. Please know that I completely plan to be again on stage in 2025,” Wilson stated within the assertion. “My group is getting these particulars sorted & we’ll let you recognize the plan as quickly as we will.”

All beforehand bought tickets for the now-postponed reveals will likely be honored. The rescheduled dates will likely be introduced within the coming weeks, in line with the discharge.

“That is merely a pause. I’ve far more to sing,” Wilson continued within the assertion earlier than including, “Respectfully, that is the final public assertion l’d prefer to make on the matter.”

Over 50 reveals at stadium and enviornment venues in dozens of cities throughout the U.S. and Canada are impacted by the postponement. Choose reveals have been set to incorporate performances from Def Leppard and Journey, and Coronary heart has not introduced whether or not these bands will accompany them on the rescheduled performances.

The band, led by Wilson and her sister Nancy Wilson on the guitar, canceled the European leg of their tour in Might, citing that the singer needed to have “a time-sensitive however routine process for which the minimal restoration time is six weeks.”

Wilson posted on Instagram on the time of the European reveals’ cancellation, writing, “I’m okay! Please don’t fear. I do apologize for any inconvenience this will likely trigger. It’s actually an inconvenience for me.”

The Wilson sisters, who made hits like “Magic Man,” “Loopy on You” and “Alone,” shaped the band in 1973. The Rock & Roll Corridor of Famers have been honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.