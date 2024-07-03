Ann Wilson announces cancer diagnosis, postpones Heart tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ann Wilson, lead singer of rock band Coronary heart, says she has most cancers and the band is suspending the remaining reveals on its Royal Flush Tour whereas she undergoes therapy.

Wilson mentioned in a press release Tuesday that she underwent a surgical procedure to take away a cancerous development and is recovering steadily, however that her medical doctors urged her to endure preventive chemotherapy and take time without work from performing “with a view to totally get better.” That meant the remainder of the reveals on the North American tour will probably be postponed to dates in 2025.

“To the ticket consumers, I actually do want we might do these gigs. Please know that I completely plan to be again on stage in 2025,” Wilson mentioned within the assertion. “My group is getting these particulars sorted & we’ll let you understand the plan as quickly as we are able to.”

All beforehand bought tickets for the now-postponed reveals will probably be honored. The rescheduled dates will probably be introduced within the coming weeks, in line with the discharge.

“That is merely a pause. I’ve rather more to sing,” Wilson continued within the assertion earlier than including, “Respectfully, that is the final public assertion l’d wish to make on the matter.”

Over 50 reveals at stadium and area venues in dozens of cities throughout the U.S. and Canada are impacted by the postponement. Choose reveals had been set to incorporate performances from Def Leppard and Journey, and Coronary heart has not introduced whether or not these bands will accompany them on the rescheduled performances.

The band, led by Wilson and her sister Nancy Wilson on the guitar, canceled the European leg of their tour in Could, citing that the singer needed to have “a time-sensitive however routine process for which the minimal restoration time is six weeks.”

Wilson posted on Instagram on the time of the European reveals’ cancellation, writing, “I’m okay! Please don’t fear. I do apologize for any inconvenience this will trigger. It’s definitely an inconvenience for me.”

The Wilson sisters, who made hits like “Magic Man,” “Loopy on You” and “Alone,” have made music collectively because the ’70s. The Rock & Roll Corridor of Famers had been honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

