Animation Guild Fires Up Members at Pre-Negotiations Rally

Animation employees and supporters argued that current technological and enterprise shifts have left their craft hanging within the steadiness throughout a packed union rally in Burbank on Saturday, with one speaker positing that “the American animation trade is at stake.”

The Animation Guild (IATSE Native 839) organized the occasion earlier than it heads into bargaining over a brand new three-year contract with the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers that may sort out hot-button points like AI and outsourcing. Gathering on the car parking zone of IATSE Native 80 in sweltering, mid-80-degree warmth, attendees heard from guild leaders, native politicians, rank-and-file employees and some boldfaced names (director Guillermo del Toro despatched a rallying cry, telling the employees to “combat like hell”), who emphasised the urgency and stakes of this yr’s talks.

The general message was summed up by union president Jeanette Moreno King (Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe): “We’re at a crossroads on this trade with uncertainties we haven’t confronted earlier than,” she advised the viewers, including, “We’re not simply defending our jobs, we’re defending the soul of this trade.”

Prime of thoughts for each attendees and audio system was the specter of generative AI to animation employees. Addressing the viewers, emcee Mike Rianda in contrast the plot of his 2021 movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines to the scenario that in the present day’s union members face. “It’s humorous that I’m 1723398178 a part of a bunch of precise human underdogs who’re preventing a really actual menace of robotic alternative with AI,” he joked. Legendary character animator James Baxter (Magnificence and the Beast, The Lion King) emphasised in a brief speech that artwork is made by people. “If somebody tells you that AI is simply one other software, is simply one other paintbrush, they’re unsuitable,” he mentioned.

The union, which bargains on behalf of greater than 5,000 animation employees, has already disclosed that regulating generative AI is one in all its prime priorities for its 2024 negotiations. Additionally on the docket are addressing main layoffs which have swept the trade in the previous few years (the union estimates that about one-third of its working members have been laid off within the final yr alone) and outsourcing of labor to international international locations. Through the rally, union enterprise consultant Steve Kaplan acknowledged that enhancements to wages and advantages may even be on the desk.

Talks are set to start on the Sherman Oaks workplaces of the AMPTP on Monday and final by Friday, which is the ultimate day of the union’s present contract extension.

In an interview on the occasion with The Hollywood Reporter, negotiating committee member and author Joey Clift (PAW Patrol, Spirit Rangers) asserted that the union was preventing for the careers of present and future animation employees. “This actually, for us, looks like a do-or-die negotiation cycle,” he mentioned.

Twin Writers Guild of America and Animation Guild member Invoice Wolkoff (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts), who has been a member of the latter union since 2009, emphasised that he had by no means seen animation employees so fired up. “That is essentially the most engaged I’ve ever seen TAG members earlier than, and I’m very excited to be out right here for that purpose and be part of that,” he mentioned.

The gang at Saturday’s occasion was notably bigger than the one attending an identical rally organized by the guild two years in the past, throughout its final spherical of contract negotiations. Whereas attendance numbers weren’t instantly out there, based on negotiating committee member Clift, this yr the union had over 2,000 RSVPs as of Friday, which greater than doubles the gang of the 2022 occasion.

It additionally had an engaged viewers. Rock, Paper, Scissors author Julia Prescott obtained a hearty response throughout a speech stating that if the union doesn’t make main adjustments to the contract now, it received’t have one other probability. “The American animation trade is at stake and the drawing child out of your childhood is just not taking place with out a combat,” she mentioned. Storyboard artists Nora Meek and Charlie Jackson (The Patrick Star Present) additionally drew consideration for his or her joint tackle. “What we’re going to win on this contract is extra than simply slowing down the race to the underside. We’re going to win our trade again,” mentioned Jackson.

Packing within the f-bombs, Writers Guild of America West board member Adam Conover (Adam Ruins Every little thing) drew loud applause throughout his speech to the group. He advocated for animation employees to not hunt down the respect of firms through the negotiations. “You don’t want their respect as a result of they are going to by no means give it to you,” he mentioned. “Their respect doesn’t matter. What issues is your respect for your self. And if you happen to respect your self sufficient to say, ‘ what, I can’t be just right for you till I get what I deserve,’ then you’ll fucking win.”