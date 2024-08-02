Angels star Mike Trout needs second surgery for torn meniscus, ending his season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout wants a second surgical procedure for a torn meniscus in his left knee, ending one other injury-marred marketing campaign for the three-time MVP.

Trout stated Thursday in a social media post that an MRI revealed the brand new meniscus tear. He beforehand had surgical procedure on Might 3 to restore the meniscus and had been working towards a return earlier than his rehab was shut down on Tuesday.

“After months of laborious work, I used to be devastated (Wednesday) when an MRI confirmed a tear in my meniscus that can require surgical procedure once more — ending my hopes of returning this season,” Trout posted.

“Enjoying and competing is a large a part of my life. That is equally as heartbreaking and irritating for me as it’s for you, the followers. I perceive that I could have disenchanted many, however consider me, I’ll do the whole lot I can to come back again even stronger.”

Trout batted .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 29 video games this season for the Angels, who’re fourth within the AL West with little probability at a playoff berth.

“It’s unlucky what has occurred once more, however little doubt he has an opportunity to get that leg extraordinarily properly and he doesn’t need to have something on his thoughts however preparing for February,” Angels supervisor Ron Washington stated.

The AL MVP in 2014, 2016 and 2019 and an 11-time All-Star, the 32-year-old Trout has been restricted by a collection of accidents over the previous 4 years. He hasn’t performed greater than 119 video games in any of the previous 5 seasons. He was restricted to 36 video games in 2021 and 82 final yr.

“He’s devastated,” Angels normal supervisor Perry Minasian instructed reporters. “I used to be, too, to be trustworthy with you. I’m not the emotional sort however being within the room and listening to the information with him was powerful. No one desires to play extra. No one cares about this constructing, this fan base, this group greater than he does.”

Trout is making $37.1 million within the sixth yr of a 12-year, $426.5 million contract and can earn that wage in every of the subsequent six seasons.

“He’s gonna come again subsequent yr, win the MVP, hit 70 residence runs,” Minasian stated. “Guide it.”

The Angels have been 10-18 to open the season with Trout, then went 10-17 in Might, their first full month with out him. The membership went 15-11 in June, when outfielder Jo Adell hit seven residence runs. Younger gamers together with Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel and Logan O’Hoppe have been productive, even because the group slipped to 11-14 in July.

“It we had (Trout) on the sector, (Anthony) Rendon on the sector and (Brandon) Drury on the sector it might have made a giant distinction,” Washington stated. “However we had a possibility to observe our youngsters develop and I’ve been very impressed with that group.”

