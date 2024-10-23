Angelina Jolie ‘Not Dating’ After Being Linked to Rapper Akala

Nothing romantic is happening with Angelina Jolie and British rapper Akala — who has a accomplice — Us Weekly can affirm.

Regardless of a current report claiming the Oscar winner and musician (full title: Kingslee James McLean Daley) are spending high quality time collectively in London, a supply near Jolie stated they’re simply pals.

“Angelina is shut pals with Akala’s girlfriend [Chanelle Newman], who has additionally been at each occasion,” a supply completely shared with Us on Tuesday, October 22. “All of them work collectively. Angelina stays targeted on her household and isn’t relationship right now.”

Jolie, 49, was lately within the UK for the London Movie Competition premiere of her new film Maria. Within the flick, the actress portrays the famed twentieth century opera singer Maria Callas.

Associated: Angelina Jolie’s Relationship Historical past: Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton and Extra

Angie’s admirers! Angelina Jolie has solely been in 5 severe relationships, however her love life has been the focal point since her movie profession took off within the Nineties. The Oscar winner obtained her first boyfriend within the late ‘80s on the age of 14. Whereas she by no means publicly disclosed his id, their relationship […]

A supply informed Us that Jolie’s newest journey was jam-packed with press and screenings each night time.

For one night, Studio Canal — who’re distributors of the movie — hosted a dinner at Soho Home with forged, crew and executives from the corporate. Quickly after, Studio Canal hosted a cocktail reception on the Corinthia resort, the place a press junket came about over two days.

Regardless of a report, Us has discovered there was no in a single day keep or intimate dinner with simply Jolie and Akala, 40. The truth is, Akala’s accomplice Chanelle was current at every occasion and is nearer to Jolie than the rapper.

This isn’t the primary time Jolie and Akala have sparked romance rumors. Earlier this month, Us confirmed the pair are simply pals after they have been noticed at a celebration for her style model Atelier Jolie in New York Metropolis.

Whereas Jolie’s schedule could also be full of work commitments, she continues to make her six youngsters a precedence.

In September, Jolie made the New York Movie Competition a household affair when she walked the purple carpet with three of her youngsters: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19. (Together with that trio, Jolie additionally shares Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne, 16 and Knox, 16, with ex Brad Pitt.)

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Photographs of Angelina Jolie With Her 6 Youngsters By means of the Years

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngsters have grown up within the highlight. The previous couple began relationship in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to undertake Zahara, and he legally adopted each youngsters in 2006. The Oscar winners went on to […]

“It’s meant every part,” Jolie informed Further about her youngsters’ help. “Earlier than you get out in these items, you’re as nervous. They only stated, ‘It doesn’t matter what, Mother, good luck and we all know how exhausting you’re employed and we love you.’ , you simply have that second the place the people who find themselves with you let you know, succeed or fail, they care about you.”

Maria is scheduled to hit choose theaters on November 27 and is out there to stream on Netflix December 11.

With reporting by Brody Brown