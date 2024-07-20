Angel Reese To Play In WNBA All-Star Game Saturday – LSU

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Angel Reese will make her WNBA All-Star Sport debut on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ABC in Phoenix’s Footprint Middle because the rookie has had a record-setting begin to her skilled profession.

The sport will function a WNBA All-Star group dealing with off in opposition to Staff USA because it will get set to move to Paris for the Summer season Olympics.

LSU has different notable attendees all through all-star weekend too. Mikaylah Williams may even take the courtroom in 3×3 as her U23 group is about to face Staff USA earlier than it heads to the Olympics. Flau’Jae Johnson was invited to carry out and Aneesah Morrow was a particular invite.

Throughout her two-year profession at LSU, Reese compiled 61 double-doubles, together with a NCAA single-season file 34 double-double en path to main LSU to the 2023 Nationwide Championship. Entering into her professional profession because the No. 7 choose by the Chicago Sky, Reese’s skill to safe double-doubles has remained fixed. Via 24 video games in her rookie season, Reese has 17 double-doubles, together with a WNBA file 15 consecutive double-doubles. Tina Charles (22 in 2010) holds the present WNBA file for double-doubles in a season by a rookie.

Reese is averaging 13.5 factors and a WNBA main 12.0 rebounds per recreation. She additionally leads the league with 4.8 offensive rebounds per recreation. Her scoring ranks second amongst rookies. Incomes WNBA Jap Convention Participant of the Week honors on July 9, Reese grew to become the primary rookie of the season to take house participant of the week honors as she averaged 16.8 factors, 14.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists within the previous week. Reese together with Caitlin Clark are the one two rookies on this yr’s all-star recreation and are additionally at the moment the 2 main candidates for WNBA Rookie of the Yr.

The league is about to enter a one-month hiatus as play pauses first for the all-star break after which adopted by a break for the summer season Olympics the place the WNBA can have quite a few gamers from across the league representing their house nations. Regardless of quite a few roster adjustments and a brand new head coach, the Sky enter the All-Star break with the eighth finest file within the league which has them on monitor to succeed in the postseason if that had been to carry following the break.

Reese turns into simply the second former LSU star to earn all-star recognition as a rookie, becoming a member of Seimone Augustus (2006).