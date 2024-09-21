Angel Reese Lists Her Specific Requirements for a Potential Boyfriend

WNBA star Angel Reese has her eyes set on a basketball boo.

Throughout a dialog with rapper Latto and R&B singer Mariah the Scientist on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” Thursday, September 19, the Chicago Sky rookie gave her extremely particular parameters for a possible associate.

“He gotta be tall,” the 6-foot-3 Reese stated. “Six-seven, six-eight.”

When Mariah requested whether or not meaning she needs to this point an NBA participant, Reese, 22, confirmed, “Yeah, NBA.”

Latto sympathized with Reese and the truth that a top requirement is principally a dealbreaker. “I really feel like already y’all be having it worse, although,” Latto stated, “as a result of already you bought a giant stipulation.”

“I do know, being a tall lady will not be straightforward,” Reese responded.

Regardless of the difficulties, Latto, 25, urged Reese to get pleasure from being younger and single whereas she will be able to.

“Reside it up,” Latto advised her. “Your early 20s is simply your prime, and I really feel such as you blink that s— over with. Know your sort, however have enjoyable.”

Reese insisted she has loved being flirty with “the tips and the chums” in her orbit.

“The tips?!” Mariah, 26, exclaimed with concern.

Reese smiled and stated, “Child, I’m 22.”

In an effort to show Reese’s tips into treats, Mariah supplied to play matchmaker. “You simply give me what you need and I’m gonna look into the Rolodex,” she advised Reese.

Mariah stated she doesn’t know “too many” NBA gamers however supplied to “make a name.”

Reese hasn’t been in a public relationship since saying her breakup from boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher earlier this yr.

“Yeah, I’m single,” she stated on Instagram Reside in March. “I don’t received no man. Don’t connect me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it.”

Reese’s WNBA rookie season got here to an early finish earlier this month after she suffered a wrist damage.

“What a yr. I by no means would have imagined the final bucket of my rookie season could be a 3 however perhaps that was God saying give them a style of what they are going to be seeing extra of in 12 months 2 lol,” Reese wrote by way of X on September 7. “By way of all of it, I’ve confirmed that I belong on this league even when nobody else believed. All I’ve ever needed was to come back into the W and make an influence. I can confidently say I’ve finished that and can try to maintain doing so.”

She continued, “I’m full of feelings proper now that I’ve a season ending damage, but additionally full of a lot gratitude for what’s subsequent. Though that is God’s timing and never mine, I’m lastly in a position to give myself a bodily and psychological break. “God offers his hardest battles to his strongest troopers.”