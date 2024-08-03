Angel Jackson Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation while you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Study extra!

As a basketball participant, Angel Jackson has defied the norm that claims you may’t put on make-up for a sport or follow. Her distinctive perspective, which I explored in a Zoom name, is an enchanting mix of dedication to the sport and a love for all issues magnificence. Jackson, the ultimate choose within the third spherical of the 2024 WNBA draft, was drafted to the Las Vegas Aces after a profitable faculty basketball profession at USC and Jackson State. Not too long ago, the HBCU star was chosen by Cowl FX to be a model ambassador for Ms. Irrelevant, the primary marketing campaign that goals to highlight outstanding ladies athletes.

“It was a tremendous partnership,” Jackson tells Us. “After they first pitched the concept to us, I fell in love with them as a result of I might play with the merchandise. I might be free with the product. I didn’t have to stay to only one basis.”

“It’s my first time doing a model marketing campaign,” she says, “and for this to be my first time, they have been very useful with the communication about each product that I’ve used. And it was simply an total nice marketing campaign.”

Throughout our Zoom name, we mentioned all of her favourite merchandise in her skincare and make-up routine, together with what she wears each day from Cowl FX. Listed below are the basketball star’s present favourite magnificence merchandise:

Cetaphil Each day Facial Cleanser

The very first thing Jackson does is begin her skincare routine with a every day facial cleanser. “I’d begin cleaning with the Cetaphil,” Jackson says.

The Abnormal Alpha Arbutin 2% + HA Hyperpigmentation Serum

“I exploit The Abnormal for my darkish spots and every thing,” Jackson says. This serum fights hyperpigmentation and is a vital a part of her four-step skincare routine.

Garnier Micellar Water

Jackson notes earlier than utilizing her cleanser, she reaches for this micellar cleaning water to “wipe off that first layer of sweat.”

Cowl FX Complete Cowl Cream Basis

Jackson explains that she by no means used basis till testing this cream basis. “I might get into this,” she stated. “I simply love how they’ve so many ranges of merchandise that you should use in the event you simply don’t wish to have a heavy day. You might simply go a bit of lighter.”

Cowl FX Invisible Primer Spf 30

“I begin off with the primer with the SPF in it, relying on the place I’m going that day,” Jackson says. “Then, I’d combine the Cowl FX basis and the cream basis collectively.”