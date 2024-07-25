Andy Murray withdraws from Olympic tennis singles and will only play doubles at the Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Olympic tennis gold medalist Andy Murray pulled out of singles on the Paris Video games on Thursday and solely will compete in doubles with Dan Evans.

Murray, a 37-year-old from Britain, has mentioned these Olympics would be the remaining occasion of his profession.

He’s handled a sequence of accidents, together with a hip alternative in 2019, and most not too long ago wanted surgical procedure final month to take away a cyst from his backbone.

Murray pulled out of singles at Wimbledon this month and performed one match in doubles alongside his older brother, Jamie.

“I’ve taken the choice to withdraw from the singles to focus on the doubles with Dan. Our apply has been nice and we’re enjoying effectively collectively,” Murray mentioned Thursday. “Actually wanting ahead to getting began and representing GB yet another time.”

His withdrawal announcement got here shortly earlier than the draw for the Olympics tennis match. Play begins Saturday on clay courts at Roland Garros, residence to the French Open.

Murray received singles gold medals at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, making him the one tennis participant with two.

He received three main titles: his two at Wimbledon coming after his first on the U.S. Open. He reached the French Open remaining in 2016, shedding to Novak Djokovic.

___

See AP’s Olympics protection at