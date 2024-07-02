Andy Murray pulls out of the men’s singles draw at his last Wimbledon

LONDON — Andy Murray, one of many final decade’s most profitable male tennis gamers, has pulled out of the singles match at what is nearly sure to be his final Wimbledon, his workforce confirmed Tuesday.

The Scottish star, 37, who has gained the Wimbledon singles title twice and the usOpen as soon as, has been battling to be match to play on the All England Membership for weeks.

He’s recovering from surgical procedure to take away a spinal cyst 10 days in the past, which left him visibly in ache and unable to maneuver his proper leg at Queens Membership in London final month, a standard warm-up match for Wimbledon.

Though he plans to play in within the males’s doubles alongside his brother, Jamie, it seems Murray is not going to seem once more alone on Centre Courtroom. He had been attributable to face Czech participant Tomas Machac within the singles at 1:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. ET) on Tuesday.

“Sadly, regardless of working extremely onerous on his restoration since his operation simply over per week in the past, Andy has taken the very tough determination to not play the singles this yr,” his workforce mentioned in a press release reported by Sky Information.

“As you possibly can think about, he’s extraordinarily disenchanted however has confirmed that he will likely be taking part in within the doubles with Jamie and appears ahead to competing at Wimbledon for the final time.”

Wishing him properly in a publish on X, Wimbledon mentioned it was “sorry to listen to you gained’t be taking part in singles this yr.”

Murray additionally nonetheless hopes to seem on the Paris Olympics, after which he has mentioned he’ll retire from the game.

The information caps a glittering profession on the ATP singles tour, which positioned Murray at no 1 on the planet for 41 weeks. He was within the high 10 male gamers on the planet for nearly 10 years, from July 2008 to October 2017.

For a time, the media included Murray within the so-called “Massive 4” group of gamers, together with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

He grew to become the primary male British singles champion since Fred Perry in 1936, turning into one of the vital lauded British sports activities stars within the course of.

Murray has a protracted historical past with a number of accidents and declared in 2017 that it was unlikely he would compete in knowledgeable match once more, after he withdrew from the U.S. Open attributable to a recurring hip damage.