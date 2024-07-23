PARIS (AP) — Two-time Olympic males’s singles champion Andy Murray confirmed Tuesday he’ll finish his profession subsequent week on the Paris Video games.

“Arrived in Paris for my final ever tennis event,” the 37-year-old Murray posted on the X social media platform.

Tennis on the Paris Olympics begins Saturday on the clay courts at Roland Garros.

Murray gained his first gold medal on grass at Wimbledon on the 2012 London Olympics — beating Roger Federer in three straight seats — and retained his title in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, beating Juan Martin del Potro on exhausting courts.

“Competing for (Britain) have been by far essentially the most memorable weeks of my profession and I’m extraordinarily proud to get do it one remaining time!” Murray stated Tuesday.

Murray had hip alternative surgical procedure in 2019 and several other subsequent accidents. He withdrew from singles at Wimbledon this month after a process to take away a cyst from his backbone.

