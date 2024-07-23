Andy Beshear goes after JD Vance for views on Kentucky, abortion

Many imagine Vance’s ebook “Hillbilly Elegy” paints these dwelling in Appalachia as lazy and ignorant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris Monday morning to take Joe Biden’s place atop the Democratic ticket, however he additionally had a lot to say about U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio).

Vance was chosen by Donald Trump final week to be his operating mate. Earlier than leaping into politics, Vance was recognized for authoring “Hillbilly Elegy,” which paperwork his childhood in Middletown, Ohio. Vance was born there, however his mom and her household have been from Breathitt County, Kentucky, within the japanese a part of the state.

Critics say the ebook paints these dwelling in Appalachia as lazy and ignorant.

Beshear appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday morning and used his endorsement of Harris to criticize Vance.

“Let me simply let you know; JD Vance ain’t from right here,” Beshear stated. “The nerve that he has to name the folks of Kentucky, of japanese Kentucky, ‘lazy.’ These are the hardworking coal miners that powered the economic revolution, that created the strongest center class the world has ever seen. They powered us via two world wars. We must be thanking them, not calling them lazy. So at this time was a possibility to help the vice chairman, but additionally to face up for my folks. No person calls us names, particularly not those that have labored for the betterment of this nation.”

Beshear is one in every of Harris’ high decisions to be her operating mate, in accordance with a number of stories. He would possible discover himself in a debate with Vance ought to he be chosen and settle for Harris’ invitation.

WHAS11 spoke with Beshear on Monday. He had extra to say about Vance.

“It is a one who visited Kentucky in the course of the summers or got here for funerals or reunions, and he desires to guage us,” he stated. “[Vance] tries to guage japanese Kentuckians. This man who visits from time to time goes to name us lazy? That is offensive to me and it is my job to face up for fellow Kentuckians. That isn’t anyone who must be vice chairman who’s going to look down at our folks.”

Beshear additionally took problem Monday with Vance’s views on ladies and abortion. In 2022, Vance stated he supported a nationwide abortion ban.

In 2021, Vance responded to a query about permitting exceptions for rape and incest by saying, “I believe two wrongs do not make a proper. On the finish of day, we’re speaking about an unborn child. What sort of society can we wish to have? A society that appears at unborn infants as inconveniences to be discarded?”

Like many Democrats, Beshear pounced on these feedback.

“JD Vance calls being pregnant arising from rape ‘inconvenient.’ No, it is simply plain unsuitable,” Beshear stated. “He suggests ladies ought to keep in abusive relationships. A home abuser will not be a person, he is a monster. Nobody ought to help anybody having to remain in these relationships.”

In 2022, Vance advised ladies in violent marriages should not essentially search a divorce. Final week, Vance spoke with Sean Hannity and clarified his feedback, and stated his phrases have been being twisted.

Beshear touted Harris’ expertise as a prosecutor who put away many abusers.