Andrew Garfield Thinks He and Amelia Dimoldenberg Could Have Dated

Are Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg written within the stars? In the end, the Oscar nominee went on a rooster store date with the British comic and presenter, the place the pair hashed out whether or not there’s an opportunity they might truly discover romance off digicam.

Dimoldenberg and Garfield’s rooster store date was a very long time within the making. The pair first went viral two years in the past, when Dimoldenberg interviewed Garfield on the crimson carpet of the 2022 GQ Males of the 12 months Awards. They met once more on the 2023 Golden Globes a number of months later. The We Reside in Time star and Dimoldenberg had a cheeky change and subsequently set the web on fireplace with their flirty chemistry.

Two years later, Garfield lastly went on Dimoldenberg’s well-liked YouTube collection, the place she interviews large stars like Billie Eilish, Paul Mescal, SZA, and Jennifer Lawrence at a rooster store (to not be confused with the opposite chicken-related YouTube interview collection, Scorching Ones). Dimoldenberg wasted no time giving the folks what they needed, jokily warning Garfield: “Don’t, like, deliver out a hoop or get down on one knee. I’m not within the temper—at the moment.”

Garfield, after all, was greater than able to flirt proper again. The actor instructed Dimoldenberg that he believed there was an opportunity he might have gone on a date along with her—if neither of them had been well-known. “Do you suppose this has fucked up the truth that we truly might have gone on a date in some unspecified time in the future, possibly?” he asks Dimoldenberg. “I truly consider possibly we might have—with out all of this,” he continued.

The 2 did extra than simply flirt throughout their rooster store date. Dimoldenberg requested the two-time Oscar nominee when he was going to really win the award. “Can I be trustworthy with you? That entire factor has meant one thing to me prior to now, and I believe I wanted that, after which after I didn’t win a few instances, I used to be like, I suppose possibly I ought to quit on that dream,” Garfield answered. “Most likely once you cease caring, that’s when it is going to occur,” stated Dimoldenberg.

She then instructed Garfield that she had given up on the potential of romance between them. “I’m purposefully giving up, as a result of then one thing surprising will occur out of nowhere,” she stated. And one thing surprising did occur: Earlier this week, information got here out that Garfield reportedly broke up together with his girlfriend, Dr. Kate Thomas. Wow, possibly the entire “giving up” factor works.