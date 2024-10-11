Andrew Garfield Says Heath Ledger Predicted ‘The Dark Knight’ Success

Heath Ledger predicted the success of The Darkish Knight earlier than his demise, Andrew Garfield shared this week.

Garfield stated throughout an look on the Blissful Unhappy Confused podcast that he and the late actor crossed paths shortly after Ledger completed filming Christopher Nolan’s The Darkish Knight.

“He was so smug about it,” Garfield stated of Ledger speaking about his time on Nolan’s set. “I used to be like, ‘How did that go?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s actually good.’”

Ledger died at age 28 of an unintended drug overdose about six months earlier than the discharge of The Darkish Knight, however his predictive powers turned out to be true: The movie broke a number of field workplace data, and the Joker star earned a posthumous Oscar for finest supporting actor.

Although Garfield’s time interacting with Ledger was transient — the 2 labored collectively on 2009’s The Imaginarium of Physician Parnassus — the Social Community star says he nonetheless thinks of Ledger and all of the actor taught him.

“I keep in mind his like, Empire journal cowl got here out and he was like, ‘Oh, they used a fucking shit photograph,’” Garfield stated. “And I used to be like, ‘Are you kidding me, dude that appears fucking unimaginable.’ And he was like, ‘Nah, the pose is all flawed, it appears to be like kinda like a traditional model of what an actor… you’ll see.’ And yeah, I did see.”

Garfield additionally shared that Ledger as soon as gifted him a pair of Ray Ban sun shades that he had complimented, which he nonetheless has. “He was only a very beneficiant, lovely, artistic spirit,” he stated. “He was a sort of beacon, it was like a wild animal.”

The Superb Spider-Man star continued, “He was so free and so wild and so, sort of harmful on set in a means that was the sort of factor that’s inspiring and spontaneous. He would say earlier than each take, or one take each scene, ‘Let’s have some enjoyable with this one.’”

Garfield’s appreciation of remaining spontaneous lives on in his method to performing as we speak — he lately lamented to IndieWire that “we’re a lot much less intimate with ourselves, and we’re a lot much less intimate with demise. Our emotions. Actuality. Truly, we’re a lot much less intimate with actuality. There’s such a sort of dividedness round how we expertise the world now, and I believe it appears like it is a movie full of longing in that means.”

The dearth of connection, Garfield added, had led to a change within the depiction of intercourse and intimacy in movie, which he hopes his new film We Dwell In Time will change.

“I believe perhaps this movie feels from a special period as a result of we’re way more guarded with one another now,” Garfield continued. “Paranoid. Eliminated. Remoted. Divided. There’s far much less intimacy due to these items.”

He continued, “I believe there’s both an unconscious and even acutely aware longing within the viewers for these photographs. To see that stage of intimacy and connection being lived out on display, I believe, will probably be a stunning reminder and inspiration for individuals.”

We Dwell In Time hit theaters Oct. 18.