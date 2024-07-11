Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh discover eternal love after she by chance runs him over in her automobile within the trailer for director John Crowley’s We Reside in Time, which dropped on Wednesday.

That probability encounter adjustments their lives over many years as they discover romance, construct a house and household collectively and face a number of challenges on their manner. With their relationship nonetheless apparently recent, Tobias (Garfield) at one level within the trailer, having shed his neck brace after his automobile accident accidents, tells Almut (Pugh) that he should go away, solely to be requested why he’s in a rush.

“As a result of I’m nervous there’s a really distinct and actual risk that I’m about to fall in love with you,” he solutions, earlier than they embrace passionately. Together with the beginning of a kid, Almut faces her personal well being disaster at one other level within the trailer, which has Tobias now at her aspect in assist.

Finally, Almut and Tobias face a tough fact that rocks the muse of their world in a teaser that doesn’t disclose their secret, however is equally gentle and darkish in elements as snapshots of their life collectively unfold.

Pugh as an Oscar nominee has display credit that embrace Don’t Fear Darling, the Netflix interval drama The Marvel, A Good Particular person, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Dune: Half Two. Garfield appeared within the miniseries Beneath the Banner of Heaven and earned his personal Oscar nomination for Tick, Tick … Growth!

StudioCanal is behind the characteristic helmed by Crowley, the director behind the romance drama Brooklyn and Garfield’s break-out function Boy A. He directed We Reside in Time from a screenplay by playwright Nick Payne, with SunnyMarch as a producer.

Producers credit on We Reside in Time are shared by Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch and Man Heeley.