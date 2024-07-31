Andrew Berry sees 'big year' for Deshaun Watson in year 3 with Browns

Andrew Berry sees ‘big year’ for Deshaun Watson in year 3 with Browns

by
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson participates during minicamp, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Berea.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Andrew Berry is not excited about what the eyes of others outdoors of the Browns’ group should say about quarterback Deshaun Watson. The one ones that matter to the staff’s basic supervisor are his personal.

Berry’s admittedly biased in some regards there, having been the overall supervisor who swung the 2022 commerce with the Houston Texans to convey Watson to Cleveland. Nevertheless, whereas many outdoors of the Browns’ facility are questioning the validity of the quarterback practically 4 years faraway from his final full season, he totally believes the 28-year-old stays among the finest quarterbacks within the league.

And why is that, one could ask Berry?

Leave a Comment