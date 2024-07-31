Andrew Berry sees ‘big year’ for Deshaun Watson in year 3 with Browns

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Andrew Berry is not excited about what the eyes of others outdoors of the Browns’ group should say about quarterback Deshaun Watson. The one ones that matter to the staff’s basic supervisor are his personal.

Berry’s admittedly biased in some regards there, having been the overall supervisor who swung the 2022 commerce with the Houston Texans to convey Watson to Cleveland. Nevertheless, whereas many outdoors of the Browns’ facility are questioning the validity of the quarterback practically 4 years faraway from his final full season, he totally believes the 28-year-old stays among the finest quarterbacks within the league.

And why is that, one could ask Berry?

“Yeah, I feel it’s simply seeing him on daily basis,” Berry stated throughout his coaching camp availability Monday at The Greenbrier. “Seeing how he prepares, seeing how he works in observe. Seeing how he pertains to his coaches. I feel our largest focus with Deshaun is simply ensuring that he’s accessible. I feel the remaining will deal with itself.”

The entire thing about being accessible has been one thing of a hang-up for Watson since he bought to the Browns. The 2 earlier seasons have led to 12 whole begins in Cleveland for the previous 2017 first-round choose and three-time Professional Bowler.

The Browns hoped final season — after Watson got here again from his 11-game personal-conduct coverage suspension as a result of greater than two dozen lawsuits by girls alleging sexual misconduct and sexual assault throughout therapeutic massage appointments — can be the one which confirmed what Berry was seeing. As a substitute, a damaged glenoid on Nov. 12 led to season-ending shoulder surgical procedure 9 days later.

That is led to a different offseason of inquiries to anybody related to the Browns about Watson. These questions encompass how he can present them with a whole season in order that, lastly, an trustworthy evaluation about his efficiency might be handed down.

Till then, each offseason throw, each coaching camp rep, will tackle a lifetime of their very own for Watson. And result in inquiries to Berry about the place issues stand along with his QB.

“We’ve been more than happy with Deshaun,” Berry stated. “I feel you’ve all seen that he’s actually labored his tail off when it comes to his shoulder rehab over actually just like the previous yr, had a very robust spring. You already know, he’s carried out a very nice job right here early at camp, so we really feel like he’s in an incredible place each bodily and mentally and stay up for an enormous yr.”

Watson’s ramp-up has gone to a distinct stage since coaching camp started. He is gone from simply beginning to throw on March 18 to throwing each different day in particular person drills throughout OTAs to throwing each different day to including 7-on-7 drills to his repertoire in minicamp in June.

Coaching camp has seen Watson on the sector and throwing on daily basis over the primary 4 practices. That is included some restricted 11-on-11 drills towards the protection, most of which occurred on Friday and Saturday.

Requested if Watson was totally cleared to be a day by day participant in camp, Berry stopped in need of answering sure, however hardly put up a agency roadblock both.

“Yeah, so with out going too particularly into his plan,” Berry stated, “there might be some stage of cadence. However he’s in a very great place. He’s bought greater than sufficient quantity.”

Watson’s passes, for probably the most half in the course of the 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills, haven’t been of the deep selection. Most have gone inside 10 yards of the road of scrimmage.

What Berry bristled at was the suggestion that the Browns have been taking their time permitting Watson uncork many deep photographs. Watson made a few of these sorts of throws, in a restricted capability, throughout each OTAs and, particularly minicamp.

“It simply, I imply, I would disagree with that assertion, to be trustworthy,” Berry stated. “I feel, , sure throws within the NFL that require a whole lot of arm power, they’re not all the time vertical and down the sector. I feel maybe what, , possibly you’ve seen within the restricted quantity of 7-on-7 or teamwork we’ve carried out simply occurs to be that’s the place the progressions have gone.”

