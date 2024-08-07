Andrew Akman Named COO At Paquin Entertainment

TORONTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Impartial Canadian leisure firm, Paquin Leisure Group, introduced the rent of veteran media and tv govt Andrew Akman for the position of Chief Working Officer.

Akman, who relies in Toronto, will assist to drive Paquin’s efforts to provide large-scale occasions, exhibitions, and theatre, movie, and tv productions, together with a number of tasks which can be presently in improvement for broadcast and streaming.

With a resume that features three a long time of expertise in media and leisure, Akman has beforehand held senior roles at Cineflix Media, Shaw Media, Canwest Media, Alliance Atlantis Communications. He most not too long ago launched Husk Media with veteran showrunner Morwyn Brebner.

Akman’s appointment follows Paquin’s acquisition of the Canadian operations of the worldwide expertise company APA, bringing a shopper roster of greater than 350 artists underneath illustration.

“Andrew’s experience in media and leisure and his entrepreneurial spirit make him a perfect match for Paquin as we proceed to increase the vary and scale of our international companies in artist illustration, immersive reveals, stay occasions, model partnerships, and theatre, movie and tv,” acknowledged Gilles Paquin, Chairman & CEO, Paquin Leisure Group.

“Expertise is in larger demand than ever as leisure firms collaborate with creatives and performers to succeed in international audiences, and Paquin works with most of the most distinguished names within the enterprise. There’s immense potential for development and the corporate is completely positioned to forge connections between followers, manufacturers, and artists throughout platforms. I’m extremely excited to hitch Paquin at such a pivotal stage,” Akman added.